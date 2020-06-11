Recall that phrase (eppur si muove) attributed to the scientist Galileo Galilei moments after being forced (by an inquisitor court) to retract his heliocentric theory, based on the Copernican bases; It is otherwise applicable to what is happening today with the Sinaloense Institute for Women (Ismujeres).

And this issue, which should be a matter of extreme interest and collective benefit, has become so politicized that the arguments put forward that prevent the appointment of a headline are really very biased and limited.

Recall that this body remains without a woman as official holder because Congress, through its permanent deputation, ruled in February of this year to reject the ratification of Dr. Reyna Araceli Tirado, who in any case, and while appoints a new director, remains since then in charge of the office. Faced with this refusal, as established by the law of said body, the state governor proceeded to make a broad call to receive proposals from civil society organizations and, thus, after rigorous analysis, finally choose a woman to take charge of this very important institute. It was then that the state president, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, decided to propose to Congress (for ratification) a new head, in the figure of Lic. Eva Guerrero Ríos, known and recognized not only in the field of media, but also as a defender of human rights, particularly in those that have to do with the female gender.

With this designation, the Executive legally and technically fulfilled its part, and despite the fact that said proposal was already subject to media management, especially before the effects of the pandemic flared up, it will not be until today when the topic enters into discussion of the Commission for Equity, Gender and Family of the Legislative Power. Five legislators, four women and one man belong to this Commission, where the Morena parliamentary group has a majority in the voice and vote of Francisca Abelló, Flor Emilia Guerra and Pedro Lobo. It is also complemented by two prominent deputies, such as Angélica Díaz (PAS) and Mónica López (PRI).

Regardless of what the deputies decide, both within the Commission and in plenary, it is evident that elements persist that favor such an important issue as this one becoming vitiated and politicized. First of all, it should be noted that the law of this body is extremely basic, which gives rise to many ambiguities. There is, for example, the fact that this legislation does not specify, although it might seem somewhat obvious, the thematic orientation of civil society organizations that propose and / or endorse a specific proposal, so, in this sense , Eva Guerrero’s proposal has the endorsement of a diversity of organisms and sectors of society.

On the other hand, article 21 of this law establishes an election format for its owner through a process of proposal (Executive) and ratification (Legislative), but never defines, in the event of not reaching an agreement, a limit of repetition of said process. In this case, the comparison arises with a similar case established in our local Constitution (109 bis B), where for the election of members of the State Commission for Access to Public Information (Ceaip), although Congress calls and elects (with its two thirds), said appointment may be objected to by the Governor within a peremptory period (10 business days), for which the process is reinstated, but only once more, since it is to be vetoed, it would be Congress who would have the last word. This avoids falling into an endless history, something that is not specified in the case of Ismujeres, whose law does not mark a stop in the replacement of the proposal-ratification process.

Finally, it should be noted that after reviewing the laws of other women’s institutes of various entities, in most of them the appointment of their owner is the exclusive responsibility of the governor. Taking this data into consideration, the openness and willingness of the Executive Power in Sinaloa to always strive to maintain close collaboration with Congress is commendable, to the extent that it prioritizes that some definitions be given jointly, as in this case of ownership of the Ismujeres. Hopefully sanity and good sense reign in our legislators and show, as they have already shown on other occasions, that they can be very productive. While this is happening, in Ismujeres the work has not stopped, that is … that, however, moves and works.