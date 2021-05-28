Howard University will name its College of Fine Arts in honor of former student Chadwick Boseman – Tomatazos

One of the MCU’s most tragic deaths did not occur on screen. Of course, I’m talking about the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the protagonist of Black Panther – 90%. It took everyone by surprise. As The Hollywood Reporter reported, only her family knew she had colon cancer and a few other people:

Only a handful of people outside of his family knew that Boseman was ill with varying degrees of knowledge about the severity of the actor’s condition.

The main proof that Marvel had no idea is the fact that his character survived in the last Avengers movie. The actor believed that he would still have time to film Black Panther II. Unfortunately he was wrong and his character probably dies out of the picture in that movie.

Of course, since his death in August of last year we have seen all kinds of tributes to the actor, such as the monument they made to him in Fortnite in the Marvel-centric season. Now we are going to see one of the most significant that has been done so far. The actor studied at Howard University in Washington, DC This institution has decided to name the faculty where he studied after him: the Faculty of Fine Arts.

The news was shared by the late actor’s official Instagram account along with two photographs. The first is an image from a newspaper clipping showing a young Chadwick during a student protest to save the college. The second is a photograph of when the actor went to give a graduation speech in 2018. This was accompanied by a text in which both occasions and the actor’s relationship with that university are remembered:

Howard University, 1997. University students, led by a young Chad Boseman, protest the collapse of the College of Fine Arts during a day-long demonstration in the administration building. Years later, Chadwich and other alumni would continue to fight for the reinstatement of the College of Fine Arts. 2018. Chadwick Boseman returned to Howard to give a commencement address and President Wayne AI Frederick announced plans to re-establish the College of Fine Arts as an independent college. Two weeks ago it was announced that the inimitable Phylicia Rashād will serve as the dean of the new Faculty of Fine Arts and today we are pleased to announce that the restored faculty will be named in honor of our king. Chad, you exemplify Howard’s core values ​​of excellence, leadership, service, and truth. There is no one more deserving of this honor. We are very proud of you, we love you and miss you every day. Congratulations to the future students of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts! Special thanks to Howard University, Wayne AI Frederick, Phylicia Rashād, Bob Iger, and Disney.

You could argue that Phylicia Rashad, a former student and teacher at that college and Chadwick’s mentor, might as well deserve it, but at a time like this it goes without saying that sort of thing.

Not long ago, Anthony Mackie said that no one else should play T’Challa after this actor:

You cannot replace it. I mean, he played the role in a way that it will never be done again. I would hate for an actor to pick up the baton that he left behind. There is no doubt that he was a dynamic figure and a great actor. Just looking at the reactions that there were to Black Panther, there is no one who could bring the same thanks to that role as he did. So I wouldn’t want to see Anthony Mackie as Black Panther. That would be horrible.

