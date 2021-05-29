Howard University changes the name of its College of Fine Arts to Chadwick Boseman

Howard University, in Washington DC, has announced that they will change the name of its College of Fine Arts naming it in honor of the late actor Chadwick boseman Y it will be officially called Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

Almost a year after his death, the news of this tribute was announced through the actor’s Instagram account.

Two images accompany the publication: the first is a photograph from a newspaper in which Chadwick can be seen during one of the student protests and the second corresponds to the graduation speech given by Boseman in 2018.

In his youth, Chadwick was part of a student struggle movement in favor of the Faculty of Fine Arts of said University where earned her bachelor’s degree to prepare for a successful career in Hollywood.

Many still feel the pain of losing Boseman, but it is clear that his legacy will live on forever.

The protagonist of ‘Black Panther’ died of colon cancer in August 2020. He was 43 years old. This year, he posthumously won the Best Actor award at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of a trumpeter named Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and also earned an Oscar nomination for the same role and in the same category.