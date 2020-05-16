In the image, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard. EFE / Étienne Laurent / Archive

Sports Newsroom (USA), May 15 . .- Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard is mourning the death of Melissa Ríos, the mother of her six-year-old son David age, revealed this Friday the player himself to the media.

The player reported that Ríos, 31, died of an epileptic attack on March 27 while he was at his house in Calabasas (California), the same town where former Lakers guard Kobe Bryant lost his life, his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others, in a helicopter crash.

“Some things have happened to me in my personal life that have been difficult to manage,” Howard said via video conference.

He added, “My son’s mother passed away a month and a half ago and it is extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to speak to him, who is six years old, about the situation.”

Howard said his son David is with him in the state of Georgia, where he is quarantined during the NBA suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA star pivot noted that he planned to invite Rios, a real estate agent, as well as an advocate for the fight against epilepsy, to spend time with him and his son in Georgia when he discovered that she had died.

Howard, 34, said spending time with David and his other four children, all with different wives, has been a great comfort to him in these difficult times he is going through.

“Every moment counts,” said Howard, adding that “be grateful for every situation you have, just be grateful for life.”

He added, “I think we should also be thankful for the little things and just spend time with the people you love. After having all these situations, it’s like reaffirming my belief that it is important to just stick with the moment you live.”

“Always be grateful for everything you have, every little thing that happens around you, try to enjoy it,” said Howard, who confirmed that he attended the funeral of Ríos with his son, in Reno (Nevada).

In another matter, Howard admitted that he is anxious for the NBA season to resume and the search for the first championship of his 16-year career to continue, but commented that he realizes that the suspension of league activities has allowed himself to be available to his family, something that until now he had not been able to do.

“It is a bittersweet situation because I want to play, but my son needs me more than anything now,” admitted Howard.

A small group of Lakers players are expected at the El Segundo (California) facility tomorrow, Saturday, sources close to the team said, but Howard confirmed that he will not be among them, given that these are individual and voluntary jobs.

Howard did announce that he plans to stay in Georgia “until everything is cleared up,” and then he will book a commercial flight back to Los Angeles to meet with his team.