World wrestling is in mourning. This Thursday passed away Howard Finkel, the legendary presenter of the WWE, that every weekend delighted us with his extraordinary and passionate voice.

Through a statement, the American company confirmed the sad news. “WWE is saddened by the news that Howard Finkel passed away at the age of 69”says the document.

The native of Newark, New Jersey, debuted as an announcer on one of the great sports venues in 1977: the mythical Madison Square Garden. Back then it surprised the defunct WWWF, a predecessor company to WWE.

The Fink, as he was also known, earned the love of the people, so in 1979 he became a full-time announcer for WWWF. Also, when WWE was born in 1980 He was the first employee and, years later, the oldest.

During his career saw great fighters from the industry, as well as crowned them with his emblematic voice. Some of them are Stone Cold, Triple H, Bruno Sammartino, Bob Backlund, Hulk hogan, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, The Rock, The UndertakerShawn Michaels John Cena and many more.

Not only did he stay behind the microphone, he also starred in fights inside the string. In 1995 faced Harvey Wippleman in a “smocking” fight on Raw. Also, he helped X-Pac to shave Jeff Jarrett’s head in a “head to head” fight at SummerSlam 1998.

For all of the above, as well as his vast knowledge of the company, WWE decided to give him the maximum honor he can give. In 2009, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. of the organization.

On that occasion he surprised with his speech. “I have announced many of the greatest in this business, being champions with a memorable phrase (…) I wanted to make his ascension to the throne something memorable to be remembered for the way he announced them, “he said initially.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I, El Flink, Howard Finkel, am a new member of the WWE Hall of Fame for 2009 ”, The presenter ended as he did every time a fighter was champion. After this, the audience rose from their seats and filled the auditorium with applause.

“WWE extends its condolences to the Finkel family, friends and fans”, the company said in the statement.

Also, stars of the company said goodbye to the presenter on their social networks. “You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship victory didn’t feel real until you heard him say ‘and the new one!’ His voice, personality and positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything … especially for your friendship “, Triple H. wrote

“Sad to hear of the passing of my friend and first WWE employee, WWE Hall of Fame member, Howard Finkel. The greatest moments in sports entertainment history were made even greater by the voice iconic Howard ”he said Vince McMahon, WWE President.

“I met Howard Finkel in 1993 when I started working with @WWE. Always the most helpful and genuine friend to all the people with whom he came in contact. My favorite day with Howard was when he and I we attended a game of the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets. I miss you, Fink! DEP ”, regretted Jerry lawler, former wrestler and commentator for the company.