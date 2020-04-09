Spectators were a bit puzzled, but from the first moment it was said that it was a parenthesis to return as soon as possible. At first it was said that it was re-recorded on April 1, but today the date is still uncertain.

This week a promotion appeared on the screen of El Trece in which the entire female cast participates: Celeste Cid, Marcela Klosterboer, Agustina Cherri, Gimena Accardi, Julieta Nahir Calvo, Julieta Zylberberg and Mónica Antonopulos. In full compulsory isolation, the main characters recorded a video in which they appear having a virtual chat and end up arguing, as always happens in the plot of fiction.

“This is a mess”, says Paula (Zylberberg) in the video call. “I am the same, eating all day,” says Martina (Cid). Then they ask Romina (Cherri) how the street is. “Good, but obviously there are people who do not understand that they cannot go out”, answers the police officer. “And put them in gray, you can!” Paula screams.

“Girls, do not be exaggerated in the end, it is everyone’s house, there are many things to do in the house. I want to see you two teenage boys, they are locked up killing zombies “, Clara (Antonópulos) adds. “How heavy with the boys, it is going to happen,” Martina responds. Then they all say they miss each other a lot and the communication ends.

This advertisement blew up social media as fans of the story began to ask about the novel’s return and when they would air again with the new episodes.

Teleshow consulted with the production of Separated to know details of the return and how they were preparing. Exclusively we could know that they are working in home office mode. Both the authors and the producers continue with a work rhythm as if we were recording. Adrián Suar has almost daily meetings via Skype to have everything ready when the quarantine is lifted or relaxed.

“During all this time, the creative team and the production team were in talks to see how the story continued and how they included the coronavirus issue in the plot. Pol-Ka has everything ready to start, all that remains is the decision of the State regarding fiction work on television, ”said a high source from the Suar production company.

Also, Teleshow He was able to know exclusively that this week there would be a meeting between the heads of the producer and the Argentine Association of Actors, to finish finalizing some details, to resume the relationship between both parties, which is a little resentful for the events of recent weeks . This information could not be confirmed by the production of the novel nor by the authorities of the entity that brings the actors together.

Also from the producer they denied any type of difference with Celeste Cid, since in the last days before the provisional rise of fiction, there would have been talk of a resignation of the actress from fiction. In this regard, the production said: “Nothing is further from reality, we do not know where that version came from, the authors are writing for the seven actresses and Celeste is one of the key protagonists of the story and she is an actress very identified with Pol-ka, and she is very loved by Adrián “.

In this way, the production is ready, the actresses are very excited to return, the books are written, and there are also some chapters that were ready before the cessation of activities, which were left in the process to have a little advantage when it returns. to the recordings. Therefore Pol-ka, and El Trece only await the State’s decision regarding fiction work on television to return to the air with the only novel that Argentine television is doing, in a very difficult year for actors and work artistic.