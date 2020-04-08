Experts suggest that if the pet feels unwell, it should be taken immediately to the vet and followed.

Chinese scientists found antibodies to Covid-19 in the cats’ blood. According to studies by the Huazhong Agricultural University and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, part of the companion animals showed traces of the new coronavirus.

Long-standing reports that the Covid-19 epidemic may affect not only humans but also animals, circulate in the media and social networks.

In particular, it had been reported that cats are highly susceptible to coronavirus And they appear to be able to transmit it via respiratory drops to other cats, according to the study by the Harbin Veterinary Research Institute in China.

The World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) had also confirmed that a cat in Hong Kong was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Now Wuhan scientists have shown that 15 percent of samples taken from domestic and street cats in Wuhan had antibodies against Covid-19.

This means that the animals were infected and affected by the virus. And house cats, whose owners got sick from Covid-19, have a much higher concentration of antibodies.

The study suggests that the Viruses can be transmitted from man to animal, and from animals to animals.

After the research was published on the BioRxiv website, Chinese netizens began a heated discussion about what to do with pets.

Protect your cat

It is true that protect pets during the epidemic, a veterinarian from a Chengdu clinic told Sputnik, who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Yes they are not allowed to go outside during the epidemic, if contact with other animals and people is limited, then the animals will be relatively safe. In addition, a disinfection adequate ”, he explained.

The vet noted that Cats have not been shown to be able to infect people.

“Although some animals have been found to be infected by humans, it does not mean that the infection can be transmitted in the opposite direction: from animals to people. So the Animal guardians don’t have to worry too much, let alone give them up“He stressed.

If the pet feels bad, you have to take it immediately to the vet and follow the recommendations of the specialistshe added.

The Chinese also share their experience of caring for their furry companions during the pandemic online. Some of them they measure the temperature, others put masks on them. But specialists reiterate that the isolation and quarantine is the most effective way to protect pets, especially, the cats, of the Covid-19.

In the Chinese social network Weibo the #NoAbandonemosaNuestrasPets went viral, which brings together more than nine million publications. (Ntx.)