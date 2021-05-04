How You Could Get a Tax Credit of Up to $ 15,000 to Buy Your First Home



The new legislation could give you a tax credit of 10% or up to $ 15,000 to buy your first home.

A bill introduced by two Democratic lawmakers could give you a tax credit of up to $ 15,000 for the purchase of your first home.

House lawmakers Earl Blumenauer and Jimmy Panetta introduced the proposal last week. The new legislation aims to offer a tax credit to middle class people looking to buy their first home and meet a series of requirements. The tax credit would offer up to 10% of the price of the purchase of a home and receive a maximum amount of $ 15,000..

What are the requirements to obtain the tax credit?

To be able to access the program you should not earn more than 160% of the median income of the region where you liveIn addition, do not spend more than 110% of the average purchase price in the area.

To be able to receive the credit too You must prove that you have not owned or bought a home in the last three years.

To access the tax credit you must use the home as your main residence and live in it for at least four yearsOtherwise, you would have to pay taxes to cover a part of the credit received.

Now we will have to wait to see how the First Homebuyers Act evolves in Congress, since at the moment it is only a bill and it will first have to be approved by the House before going to the full Senate for its discussion.

The legislation was presented on April 26 and now it will go to the committee to be reviewed by other members of the House that if they vote in favor of the bill and then go to the Senate for discussion.

The new legislation could help those who have been excluded from the housing market due to high prices and demand that continues to rise. The law would allow low-income families to access credit, especially to African-American families who have been the target of discriminatory policies.

Experts indicate that the proposal is necessary because African-American homeownership levels have not increased since 1996while Latino, Asian, and white homeowners have risen steadily.

The proposal is not new

In 2008, Congress passed the Housing and Economic Recovery Act to instill confidence in the housing market. The goal was to rescue families who had bought their homes before or during the financial crisis after the collapse of the housing market.

At that time, the approval allowed to acquire homes between April 2008 and July 2009 and claim a credit of up to 10% of the purchase price or up to $ 7,500 dollars. More than 1.5 million buyers claimed this benefit.

Housing experts have warned that since 2008 younger generations have not been buying houses in the same way as their parents, due to the burden they have when paying off student loans.

A possible cancellation of student debt and the proposal to grant a tax credit would allow to boost the economic recovery caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fiscal credit could be available next year, as long as the proposal is approved this year by legislators in Congress.

