How you can wash your car with half a liter of water

The hundreds of liters of water that a typical car wash uses, are they really necessary? Would it be possible to wash a vehicle with only half a liter?

June 17, 2021 (08:50 CET)

How can you wash your car well with just half a liter of water: is it possible? Photos: iStock.

Ecology, caring for the environment and sustainability reaches new sectors every day. There is no longer an industry that should not show its responsibility, either by simple image and commitment, or by new regulations that regulate work in order to reduce as much as possible the impact of any activity on the planet. We see it daily in the automobiles, powertrains or materials that are used.

But,have you ever wondered what happens to car washes? It certainly does not seem the most efficient to use hundreds of liters for each wash. But,can it be done with much less water? Would it be good for the vehicle and remove dirt?

The usual car washes do not seem the most efficient because of the use of hundreds of liters of water.

Washfy, a new application that takes the car wash service where the customer requests it, yes he believes it and advocates for it Greenwashing in Spain. According to its specifications, the The maximum that this company sets for car washing is half a liter of water. And it justifies the benefits of a dry cleaning, almost without water, so as not to compromise the paint of the vehicle when dirt is dragged, as you might think.

And it is that, according to the application, the use of hundreds of liters of water in automatic washes or completely removes dirt, nor is it, for example, capable of removing mosquitoes that become embedded in the body. On the other hand, in semi-wet washes, which are actually based on nanotechnology products, not only cleans, but also ensures that dirt is prevented by creating a protective film.

According to Washfy, these new products used do not require water pressure to remove dirt, but encapsulate said particles and are collected in microfiber cloths to better protect the sheet metal and paint of the vehicle. In addition, this is a hand wash that also allows reaching all areas of the bodywork, better than an automatic wash.