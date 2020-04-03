Facebook has released a new version for the desktop, and is now available to all users. This new version, which we will teach you how to install, is focused on an even faster user experience. And, in addition to the fact that the web takes less time to load, it incorporates other new features such as night mode.

This design is, in effect, the one Facebook presented last year at its annual F8 conference. Therefore, this design is not entirely new, but we have not been able to test it until now. The launch, therefore, takes place just one year after being introduced; however, this year the annual Facebook conference will not be held due to the coronavirus epidemic.

How to switch to the new Facebook layout on the desktop

And the best of all: we don’t have to download or do anything difficult. The launch is official so we literally only have to press a button to change to the new design. But, if you are concerned about the fact that you may not like the new version, you can go back to the usual design very easily by retracing your steps.

The button to change from the old design will be found in the right tab that we will find in the menu above, where we find all the sections of Facebook. As we see in the image above, we will find a button called «Switch to the new version of Facebook», which is marked in yellow in our image.

And it will be from that same tab, precisely, as we will return to the old version in case we did not like this new design – although in the long run, whether we want to or not, we will have to use it, because There will come a point where Facebook will make the change for itself-. At least for now, this new design only applies to the desktop version, and you cannot update the web version of the mobile phone.

How is the new Facebook design

The main feature of the new design is that there are no longer as many backgrounds as before, and the few there are are very flat; the edges are now round and the elements are generally larger, as if we had lightly zoomed in on the web browser, which will impact and probably be uncomfortable, but only for the first few minutes.

The black mode is one of the great novelties – probably the only one if we ignore the design part. It can be activated by clicking on the same tab in which we initially clicked to activate the new version. The change is instantaneous, so we don’t even need to refresh the web to switch to dark mode:

As we see, in reality, the novelties are very scarce if we do not take into account the design aspects. At least for the moment, we have not been able to identify anything else that has been added in this new version, or anything that has changed dramatically.

