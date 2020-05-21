Since its debut in the entertainment world in the early 2000s, Jacqueline bracamontes He has managed to conquer the public with his charisma and talent; However, the actress confessed that she is not proud of all her acting jobs and there is one in particular that still embarrasses her.

During a recent live broadcast with Jomari Goyso, the protagonist of “Sortilege“She openly talked about her acting career and said that for her his worst character in a soap opera it was without a doubt that of the teacher Angélica Rivas in Alegrijes and rebujos for the “bad” that he acted.

“I see the scenes and it hurts me“he uncovered as reviewed by Las Estrellas.

Bracamontes explained in the talk that for being one of the first roles that he obtained, his inexperience in the area became very noticeable and at the moment it is difficult for him to watch his scenes in that production.

“The net I see scenes and say‘oh, how wrong I acted’But since it was the first project, that is, I was getting to know the industry, I had already taken acting classes, but taking classes to a reality is not the same, so I do see scenes and almost, I almost want to overtake you“he admitted.

However, despite his statements, Jacky won the TVyNovelas award for best female revelation for that role in 2004.

Jacqueline Bracamontes remembers the most important role of her career

During the conversation between friends, the television star also recalled that the most significant role in his career was that of Maribel de la Fuente Ortiz in Rubí’s success because it fueled his passion for acting.

“I was at that moment that I knew what I wanted, that I wanted to make novels, that I wanted to be the protagonist, but at the moment that Rubí and that character from ‘Maribel’ like that passion was born and grew and all respect for acting, “he noted.

Likewise, this Mexican artist, who has spent the last few years in driving, shared that at the end of the shoot she received some words from the director that assured her that she had already matured as an interpreter.

“My director, who I love and adore who he is Benjamin Cann, at the end of the project he told me ‘You are ready to be the protagonist, the next soap opera has to be as the protagonist if not, don’t accept it, ’then definitely‘ Maribel ’was a watershed in my life and in my career, “stressed the wife of Martín Fuentes.

