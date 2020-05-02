Share

Sheldon Cooper is a fictional character played by Jim Parsons and showrunner Steven Molaro from the series The Big Bang Theory explains how he would handle the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

According to showrunner Steven Molaro of The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon Cooper You may be managing the coronavirus pandemic better than expected. So it could be of great support to the rest of the protagonists. This series was one of the most popular of the last decade on television. Broadcast by CBS for 12 years, it starred Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar. Eventually Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik joined.

Since fans of these characters won’t have a chance to see how they are handling the coronavirus pandemic onscreen, showrunner Steven Molaro offered an idea. In a recent interview, he revealed that although Sheldon Cooper would “enjoy” the quarantine, explaining that “he was prepared for a zombie invasion, so I think he would be ready for this. I had probably already built up a stock of Purell (hand sanitizer) before this. ” He also speculated that the coronavirus could give the quirky scientist an appreciation for the outdoors. As he said: “I wonder if Sheldon, who is very much an indoor cat. I could also be suddenly surprised by the idea that maybe it’s not that bad outside. ”

The series would surely have made mention of the pandemic.

The Big Bang Theory stood out for touching topics that happened in reality. For example, the premieres of Star Wars movies or the death of celebrities who had appeared on the show, such as Stephen Hawking. So something as important as the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) would certainly have been a recurring theme. Especially for a character like Sheldon Cooper, that his paranoia and foresight of catastrophes could have been a great ally for the rest of the protagonists of the series. Interestingly they could address the issue in the series Young Sheldon which has been renewed for a fourth season.

Now, while we wait for the world to return to normal, we can do good The Big Bang Theory marathons. Since its 12 seasons can give us a great dose of fun and thus make everything more bearable.

Share