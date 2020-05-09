Giannis Antetokounmpo He is currently one of the best basketball players in the world. The current MVP of the Season with Milwaukee Bucks He has managed to lead his franchise to the top of the NBA Eastern Conference, achieving individual statistics at the height of the greatest. That is why it will always have the interest of most of the franchises that make up the North American competition. One of them is Golden State Warriors that, as NBC Sports reported, “he has been preparing to sign Antetokounmpo for several years.”

The San Francisco franchise wants to hit the table in the NBA transfer market, just as it did in the summer of 2016 by signing Kevin Durant. Now, after Durant himself has left the team to sign for the Brooklyn Nets, they find it necessary to sign another superstar to reign in the competition again.

In addition to having to make an offer in which they would have to get rid of several of their most valuable troops (players, rounds …), the Warriors would have to find a way to fit Giannis into the scheme implemented by Steve Kerr for the franchise matches.

Signing a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo goes beyond a simple addition. The entire team game must be modified. Giannis is not like Durant, his game is completely different. In addition to kneading much more ball, its penetrations to the hoop already so characteristic can not disappear as well. The Warriors, since they formed the pair of the Splash Brothers (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson) have been characterized by a game of distant pitches, and that with the Greek ‘giant’ would have to change.

The Warriors have reportedly been planning to acquire Giannis for years. – –https: //t.co/XxULGZqKNl pic.twitter.com/zvuBELUZip – theScore (@theScore) May 7, 2020

.