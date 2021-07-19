How Wolff and Horner pressed race leadership at Silverstone

The accident of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the first lap of the 2021 Formula 1 British GP is going to give a lot to talk about in the coming days.

They both came wheel to wheel to Copse, the ninth turn of the Grand Prix configuration of the British circuit, with the reigning world champion on the inside after an intense duel since the traffic lights went out.

Neither of them lifted the gas pedal and the Mercedes front wing touched the Red Bull’s right rear tire, causing it to lose control and sending it into the outer bumpers of the corner.

Verstappen came out on his own, but in shock, and was taken to the medical center to check his condition after the heavy impact.

The flag roja It fluttered around the British track after three laps and the drivers, with Hamilton second, behind Charles Leclerc, returned to the pit lane waiting for the guards to be fixed and Verstappen’s car retired.

The race direction radios began to smoke and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner and Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff blatantly complained about the result, putting pressure on the F1 race director, Michael Masi.

The conversation between Christian Horner and Michael Masi, F1 race director

Horner: “Michael, do you have a minute?”

Masi: “Yes”

Horner: “Look Michael, in that corner, they were never in parallel. Every driver who has driven on this circuit knows that you don’t get a wheel inside Copse. That’s a huge accident and it was 100% Max’s corner.” .

“As far as I’m concerned, all the blame is on Hamilton, who should never have been in that position. Thank goodness he’s gotten away unscathed. I hope you take care of this properly.”

Masi: “Understood Christian, that’s why he is under investigation by the commissioners.”

The conversation between Toto Wolff and Michael Masi, F1 race director

Wolff: “Michael, I’m Toto …”

Masi: “Yes, Toto, go ahead …”

Wolff: “Michael we have sent you an email with the diagrams where the cars should be. Have you received them?”

Masi: “Toto, I don’t access my emails during the race so I can focus on it.”

Wolff: “Well, you should look at this because there is something to do with the rules.”

Masi: “Okay Toto, feel free to go up to see the commissioners directly.”

Also read:

Horner later added on Channel 4: “I think it was a desperate move. He couldn’t do the maneuver in the first part of the lap, which he was obviously prepared to do, and then it was a desperate maneuver putting a wheel inside, something it just isn’t done. “

“You guys know as well as anyone that Copse is one of the fastest corners in the world. It doesn’t get a wheel inside. That’s dirty driving.”

Finally, the commissioners decided to impose 10 second penalty to Hamilton for considering him “guilty of causing an accident.” The English fulfilled them by stopping in the pits.