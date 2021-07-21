How will Yelena Belova continue the Black Widow legacy?

Kevin Feige has revealed how Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, will continue Black Widow’s legacy into the future of the MCU.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed how Yelena Belova will continue the Black Widow legacy into the future of the MCU. Taking place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Natasha Romanoff’s solo film finds her on the run from Secretary Ross for breaking the Sokovia agreements and reuniting with her childhood pseudo-family. In Budapest, Nat is reunited with Florence Pugh’s Yelena, his fake childhood sister who also underwent training in the Red Room. Natasha and Yelena embark on an adventure to take down General Dreykov and free the other widows from his control.

Yelena Belova’s future at UCM

Serving as a farewell film for Scarlett Johansson and an origin story for Pugh’s character, Black Widow serves as Yelena’s witness pass at MCU. The film’s post-credits scene moves back in time to a post-Endgame world, with Yelena visiting Nat’s grave. The scene sets up Yelena’s next appearance in the MCU: the Disney + series, Hawkeye, with Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine sending Yelena to end the life of Clint Barton and attributing Natasha’s death to him.

It’s clear that Black Widow is shaping Yelena’s future as the next super spy in the MCU and Marvel director Kevin Feige revealed how she will carry on Natasha’s legacy. During a Black Widow viewing party on Marvel’s official Twitter account, Feige said that Yelena will continue to carry the torch for Natasha’s legacy, but will do so on her own terms. The studio director says Yelena will be “her own character” rather than just a remake of Johansson’s now ubiquitous performance as the Russian assassin.

This said Kevin Feige

We 100% agree. All of us at Marvel Studios are excited to have @OfficialJLD in the MCU. Did you know the TVA logo upside spells VAL? Neither did we until someone on Twitter pointed it out! -KF #BlackWidowWatchPartyhttps: //t.co/1ivlrEgyiX – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

It was already clear in Black Widow that Yelena is a contrast to Natasha and that they both have a different perspective on life. Nat begins the film without sentimentality towards his former family, while Yelena has a more emotional association with her. Similarly, Yelena seems to have spent much more time in the Red Room than Nat, something that is sure to alter her outlook on life. How that will continue for Yelena in the future will only complicate matters further.

Hawk Eye

Yelena’s next appearance will see her in a confrontational position with Clint Barton, Natasha’s former partner and one of her closest friends. The upcoming Hawkeye series will likely see a further transformation of the character, but whether Clint will make it out alive or not that remains to be seen. He will also pass the archer’s mantle to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and the Disney + series could be the MCU actor’s farewell. Black Widow was clearly just the beginning for Yelena and while her future is beginning to take shape, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the character.

Black Widow is out in theaters and on Disney + with a premium subscription here.