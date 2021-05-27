How will we want to move in 2050?

Shutterstock / metamorworks ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nKPRuVUthL6RJY9pM.NFPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/cM0Y_NvHhIPoAq8yI9nY9g–~B/aD04MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/418a01369ce162ea34481fac82d07d2d” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/nKPRuVUthL6RJY9pM.NFPA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Mg–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/cM0Y_NvHhIPoAq8yI9nY9g–~B/aD04MTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/418a01369ce162ea34481fac82d07d2d”/>

It has been five years since Spain ratified the Paris Agreement on climate, but it is now that the Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition has been approved.

It is to be hoped that the drafting of the law has not been subjected to the same haste as its parliamentary journey. The extensive list of prescriptions and proscriptions of the text seeks to stop or reverse part of the environmental deterioration before 2050. But for that it has to deal with superior laws (physical, ecological, mathematical) of an unassailable stubbornness.

We will assume that a very deep preliminary study of each component or derivative of the law will have been made by the best scientific and technical team. Because playing with the environment, an extraordinarily interconnected system with numerous components (the atmosphere, the oceans, the carbon cycle, radiative forcing, biodiversity …) in which any change in one compartment is transmitted to many others, is like playing chess: seeing the next move is easy, but to win the game you have to plan a lot.

Will the transportation changes be effective?

Physical laws tell us that emitting greenhouse gases (GHGs) warms the planet by radiative forcing, so it is convenient to reduce them.

The approved law includes the challenge in one of its most impressive regulations: the prohibition of driving cars other than zero-emission vehicles (VCE) from 2050. In this way, we would avoid emitting 75 million tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere that year, if we project the emission data from the National Inventory of Greenhouse Gases. Or about 980 million across the EU.

Will this reduction have an effect? It will depend on the rest of the pieces on the board: society, which decides the movements, and natural laws, which set the rules.

For the measure to be useful, the reduction in emissions must be net and notable. The cars affected by the regulation accounted for 19% of the net emissions of CO₂ equivalent in 2019 in Spain. But its removal would only release a part of that footprint, because generating in Spain the energy that would move them entails today (hopefully less by then) 33% equivalent emissions.

The law includes other regulations that promote renewable generation, such as the transition to hydrogen. A very suitable measure for VCE, provided its storage is solved (the stubborn thermodynamics does not help) and its generation improves: currently 95% of natural gas is extracted, leaving as a by-product… CO₂.

As surprising as it may seem, the carbon footprint of an electric car can be equal to that of a gasoline car. The CO₂ emissions during the manufacture in Europe of an electric car are double those of the conventional one, mainly due to the environmentally expensive manufacture of the batteries.

Until he has traveled 76,000 km, his tracks are not balanced. In Australia, where electricity doubles the European carbon footprint, it would not reach equilibrium until near the end of its useful life. In the absence of a technological revolution, it could be that, on a global scale, the elimination of thermal cars would have little effect on GHGs.

But, in addition, it is about changing more than 24 million vehicles in Spain, and there the natural laws could check the norm.

Why not extract energy from the road?

Unless we turn to nuclear cells (a solution waiting for a problem), we cannot change the Faraday constant, which imposes a strict limit on the storage density of electrochemical batteries. To move an electric vehicle further, more mass must be added to the battery, and this additional mass (about 300 kg) requires more energy with each acceleration, Newton dixit.

The change in mobility is essential, but with current technology and scope it can mean a net increase in energy consumption. 24 million cars with 300 extra kilos is to accelerate 7.2 billion extra tons.

Why not reduce weight and therefore consumption? The cars circulate on roads where it would be feasible to insert conductors or inductors. If ECVs could extract energy from the road while driving, they could be designed with much lighter batteries (say 30 kg), with less autonomy but sufficient for trips off the loading lanes. We would avoid the monumental environmental impact and resource cost of manufacturing billions of tons of batteries. Now let’s extrapolate to the rest of Europe (or the world) and the numbers are dizzy.

The concept (a form of Road-Powered Electric Vehicle) is not new. It’s halfway between the trolleybus and the scalextric, and there are ongoing experiments and patents.

Less private cars

But there is still room for a more radical movement: to change the social paradigm of the private vehicle.

Private cars are normally stationary: in a Spanish capital, around 98% of the time. If technology allows fully autonomous driving by 2050 (something far from unreasonable, being around the corner), ask our subcutaneous assistant for an ECV at the door within two minutes (or pick up a free parked one) to go somewhere A place without worrying about parking is a trivial evolution that, quite possibly, will seem as natural in 2050 as it is today to order a pizza from the telephone assistant.

Why then would it be necessary to manufacture 24 million batteries for 24 million stationary vehicles, if we only need the service of a couple of million cars in motion?

The 19 years that remain until 2040, when thermal cars will no longer be able to be sold, could be invested in reconverting the current industry and installing the infrastructures. Our cities would gain in space and comfort.

Although, above all, the environment would win if we save 22 million cars. At twelve tons of CO₂ each.

