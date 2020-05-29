In Mexico, the end of the Sana Distancia Domestic Walk is planned for May 30, although not for this reason, of the preventive measures against COVID-19

After the announcement of the successive reinstatement to the daily activities of the population, after the great isolation process before the COVID-19 pandemic, the citizens still feel a little fearful and confused about how we will face the call ‘new normal ’.

While in other countries its inhabitants have already begun to leave their homes, closed businesses began to reopen and the masses to once again enjoy some of their daily activities away from home, strict measures must still be observed, since we should not completely trust ourselves on favor already delivered the world crisis.

As for our country, the national authorities announced the end of the Sana Distancia Domestic Walk for May 30, although we will have to observe more reinforced preventive measures against the Coronavirus, to adapt to the aforementioned ‘new normality’.

In some cities, such as CDMX, for example, an extension of the confinement is planned, at least until next June 15, and thereafter, the gradual return to activity.

In front of it, specialists have contemplated a plan of councils for the reactivation of the population, in those aspects that the quarantine left on pause, and to return in the healthiest way possible.

PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

As of the second week of March of this 2020, the alert was given of the danger implied by the spread of COVI-19 and the urgent recommendation to stay home to avoid its spread, such confinement and remote work (homeoffice), they decreased an average of 70 percent of mobility, which caused an increase in the stress of the mass.

According to researcher Carlos Contreras Ibáñez, from the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (UAM), the level of stress in Mexico has reached one of the highest in the world in the face of the pandemic, so it is recommended to perform an examination at home, with the In order to reverse this situation that can lead to anxiety or depression.

Little by little, these activities can be carried out in the free ether or in centers dedicated to that specifically, always adapting to the health standards established for such purposes.

GOOD SLEEP

The situation of “confinement” that we are living has caused changes in habits that are not always the best, for example, in the hours set aside for relief and sleep. This is due to the lack of physical activity and the already mentioned high levels of stress.

Víctor Aguilera-Sosa, researcher at the Instituto Politécnico Doméstico (IPN), explained through a statement that sleep is a biological, physiological and behavioral phenomenon in which various hormones are regulated and metabolized, allowing biological stability for life, growth and teaching.

Without seizure, he explained that the delayed sleep period is one of the most recurrent disorders in this period of confinement, is to sustain, the gap experienced by the population when having to do both school and work at home.

One way to reduce these possessions, according to the practical, is to organize a memorandum with specific times to wake up, have breakfast, do housework, work, physical activity and fall asleep, allowing boredom. And leaving the weekends for recreational or recreational activities, is to maintain, to resemble the daily routine from home, which was lived in the past of the contingency and which we will soon face again.

BALANCED FOOD

The right-hander from the IPN explained that delayed sleep period, is usually produced even by excess food consumption with decreased amount of nutrients. Such bad food, on top of sleep, affects the immune system, putting us in serious danger of catching the virus at any time.

Specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), call on the population to have a healthy and balanced food so that the body can boost the immune system.

Doctors and nutritionists ask the population to extend these eating habits even outside the home and back to daily life, as indicated by the leader of the provisioning service of the Psychiatric Hospital with Ordinary Medicine Mechanism No. 10, Manuel Bernardo Huerta Militar, who recommends the population to consume daily, from 1.0 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of weight, which are obtained in a healthy, varied and sufficient diet and preferably endorsed by a nutritionist.

He added that two to three liters of water should be taken a day, as well as vitamins and minerals.

AVOID THE CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

The Ramón de la Fuente Muñiz Domestic Institute of Psychiatry invited citizens to avoid excess consumption of alcoholic beverages during the quarantine period due to the flow of Coronavirus.

The dependency of the Ministry of Vitality, indicated that ingesting large amounts of pimple significantly increases the frequency or heaviness of interpersonal violence in the home, as well as the risk of accidents within it.

The dipsomanía in last or long-lived measure, is even a debilitating author of the immune system that can cause anxiety, sadness or alterations in the quality of sleep.

One measure they recommended to understand if pimple consumption has been exceeded is that a woman should not take more than three drinks per occasion, or four a week, and men, four occasions, up to 12 weekly. .

Drinking alcohol in the usual way, regardless of isolation, has possessions such as memory loss, hypertension, heart failure, inflammation of the pancreas, trembling hands, liver problems and various types of cancer, and remember that at the moment, hospital services are saturated attending COVID-19 patients.

These indications apply in the same way to deconfusion.

CARING FOR OLDER ADULTS

Not because the quarantine is targeted, it means that we are no longer worth the danger of riding to be infected with Coronavirus at any time, and we know that the inhabitants with long-standing danger are our older adults.

In front of the vulnerability of these opportune to the antiquity and the series of chronic diseases that most have developed, as well as the fact that the confinement measures have caused this sector to not carry out its day-to-day activities or even receive a visitor , depression has increased.

In this context, the IMSS highlighted that it is essential that older adults have social interaction to counteract the loneliness, anxiety and depression that they can develop with the pigsty.

The recommended support in front of the ‘new normality’ for senior citizens is to offer them new routines or to live with them, as long as the measures indicated by the health authorities are maintained, recommended Dr. Martha Alicia López Jaime, deputy director of the Psychiatric Hospital with Ordinary Medicine Mechanism Number 10, of said institute.

