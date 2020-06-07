The question hovers not in a few heads around the world. Greater health care, scientifically supported by epidemiologists and infectious diseases from all latitudes, is here to stay. A ‘new normal’, which implies a greater social distancing, permanent use of gel alcohol and hand washing, chinstrap; in short, much stricter sanitary measures. The truth is that beyond the benefits that we should observe for health in general – which surely seek to exceed the durability of this pandemic -, a series of questions of extreme importance have also been generated for the continuity of the status quo of the global economic system.

As the most important point to highlight, we have the increase – for many items exponentially – of the costs that the new measures generate. Of course, and as a consequence, the other big question is how they will be distributed. Let’s just think, to cite an example, in a restaurant that, given its space, should only work with a third of the tables that it usually did. Or even an airplane of any airline, which would have to reduce the number of passengers to meet the appropriate social distancing. We could also analyze the new situation of una food factory, which will require the incorporation of an exclusive laundry system and permanent personal hygiene elements in order to function.

Unlikely – not to say impossible – that they are profitable. AND we are not talking about one or two industries. But hundreds, many of them of the most important in the real economy. Will they be able to change their structures? And if so, at whose expense? Or with the help of whom? Because the reality is that fixed and variable costs will have to be dramatically reduced. And among them is the most ‘flexible’ of all, the salary. Will they decrease more than have already been cut in the last half century? It is the desire of a certain neoliberal current of the economy, who find in this pandemic a new opportunity to carry out their ideas. The story – and the Gini coefficient – speak for themselves: it is clear that the loss of the wage bill has been accompanied by growing socio-economic inequality globally.

It has also been proposed, as expressed by more than one inveterate communist, the decrease in income of entrepreneurs. Will they give their arm to twist? Hard. Furthermore, it is clearly far from being a homogeneous situation. Many of the SMEs that depend on the already harsh ‘free competition’ in the market, have been mortally wounded by this pandemic, and they really do not have much margin to yield profitability. Without the backs – or the financing – of large corporations, in many industries (not to mention entire areas of the economy) they will have to juggle to survive. Whether through innovation or reconversion, or even balancing your finances, trying to find sustainable agreements with employees, suppliers, owners of the properties where they operate, etc.

The general facade will be that of a Social Economic Council, but it is known that there it will be difficult to achieve plurality when it comes to discussion.

HUGO E. GRIMALDI

Of course, the exception is found in those companies (most of them powerful corporations) linked to business – no, I did not say negotiated – with those who hold the government’s ‘magic pens’. It is that symbiotic fusion of political and economic elites – not to mention also media, union and judicial -, very difficult for the average citizen to visualize, but which generates huge profits and develops more than enough entrenched capabilities for, at least in the face of the current pandemic , not lose significantly in times of global recession.

To the unemployed and excluded, it is not worth mentioning. They follow the good of God. Or the – unfortunately many times scarce – will of the rulers where they live. Those who must use all their capacities to maximize efficiency and effectiveness with public policies. That it is no more, no less, their obligation as representatives of the people to those who have voted for them (although sometimes we forget about it). Because those States that have demonstrated throughout history a solid and stable macroeconomy, with ‘benign’ variables in terms of inflation, interest rates or fiscal balance, added to low levels of corruption and a reasonable distribution of wealth, surely they will be better prepared to face the future. Or they will know how to do better. Including those who have the least.

However, here we have two non-minor points. On the one hand, although the generalization described affects an important part of companies in the real economy, the negative impact is significantly reduced when we talk about the profits generated by the financial market..

In this sense, it is more linked to the growth – or decrease – of GDP; being foreign, except for financial companies determined at some exceptional moment in history (such as during the 2008-2009 crisis), to break down as a whole in systemic terms.

The answer: state aid to financial institutions – remember the bailout of the European Central Bank to the Greek government in the first years of the 2010s’, with the sole objective that they can repay their debts mainly with the German bank – rates of interest for indebtedness and exorbitant financial instruments totally disassociated from the real economy – our history speaks for itself -, or the multiplication of tax havens for large illegal businesses. In this regard, it has been empirically evident that since the end of the Second World War, the financial economy has grown practically uninterruptedly, and at much higher rates, than the economy dedicated to the production of goods and services.

On the other hand, the pandemic has accelerated the process of robotization and technologization, to the detriment of vast areas of the world economy that are more backward, generally associated with less skilled labor intensive processes. In other words, greater innovation, where physical capital, artificial intelligence, telecommunications and computer systems replace workers more quickly. That, inevitably, they will have to find another way to earn a living; either generating their own ventures, or in a relationship of dependency. As for the former, they will require good ideas and adequate financing. For the latter, if they do not want to fall into the world of the ‘working poor’ (from workers in Mexican maquilas, street vendors in Southeast Asia, or mileuristas from the old continent), they should aim to train in those trades or professions that possess a certain level of technical and / or technological complexity (such as the case of nursing services, microprocessor designers, or alternative energy engineers). Of course, for social scientists who do not produce any palpable good, ‘useful’, thank you very much. In an increasingly competitive global market with restricted consumption capacities, differentiation is a necessity.

The humblest – and today not so much – will need a State to assist them. There is no other alternative: without education or financing, the number of systemic excluded that the pandemic will leave (added to the drag of those who have suffered from deficiencies for several generations) will multiply by millions. And in this countercyclical dilemma that most of the world’s governments find themselves in, there is not much room for maneuver. More health care and more demands from an impoverished citizenry are contrasted with a model of private accumulation that could languish in collaborative terms for most of the once ‘base stone’, but currently perverted, ‘middle class’ – either to through diminishing investments or due to a diminished tax contribution capacity -.

For the described future scenario, more than complex, Surgical precision will be required in State policies, especially regarding the generation and distribution of wealth. A State that articulates public and private interests – strongly opposed – so that the majority of citizens can develop and obtain a decent quality of life. Because the post-coronavirus world will also be much more difficult for those who hold the task of economic policy. Surely different from what has been known until now. Hopefully we will rise to the occasion. Something that to this day, in the different points of systemic inflection that we have experienced throughout history, has not happened.