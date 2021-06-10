Wall Street: How will the market react to the inflation data?

Dow Jones futures add 0.20%; those of the S&P 500, 0.07% and those of the Nasdaq cut 0.22%.

Yesterday, the US 10-year Treasury bond reached its lowest yield in a month. Everything seems to indicate that investors are beginning to accept the scenario that central banks have been defending for months, which consists of a strong one-off rebound in inflation in the second quarter of 2021, an upturn that will gradually moderate to as the end of the exercise nears.

This apparent acceptance of the aforementioned scenario will be put to the test today when the CPI for May is released this afternoon in the US. In the event that the annual growth rate of this variable far exceeds the 4.6% expected by analysts, it will be seen how the Western bond and equity markets react and if investors are able to maintain their composure.

“A reading closer to 5% than expected by the market may cause new tensions. Furthermore, we would be very surprised if it were not like that, “said Link Securities analysts.

On the other hand, Joe Biden began his first international trip since his election yesterday. He will attend the G-7 summit in Cornwall on June 11-13 and will subsequently participate in the NATO meeting on the 14th in Brussels. Biden noted: “I am going to make it clear to Vlademir Putin and China that the US and Europe are united.”

For her part, Yanet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, said yesterday that economic divergence is becoming a global problem.

As for the ‘meme stocks’, yesterday the titles of the private security company and prison services GEO they were up + 38.36% after Reddit support and the short squeeze. The titles reached 11 dollars a share, although they closed at 8.80.

Campbell soup yesterday released the figures for the third fiscal quarter listed at the end with drops of -6.51%. Sales were $ 1,984 million, a decrease of 11.3% from the previous $ 2 billion.

Brown Forman posted net sales of $ 812 million, 15% more than the same period of the previous year and a Gross Margin of 61.4% along with an earnings per share of $ 0.25 per share compared to the previous 0.33 .

Pfizer closes a new contract with the US Government to deliver 500 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in June next year while Merck signs a $ 1.2 billion supply agreement with the United States Government for the Molnupavir drug. It is an oral antiviral that is being studied in the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

The euro yields against the dollar and it is exchanged at 1,2177 greenbacks.

In the commodity market, oil prices try to erase losses. Europe’s benchmark Brent oil rose 0.32% to $ 72.45 per barrel, while West Texas rose 0.25% to $ 70.11.

Gold rises lower and remains far from 2,000 dollars and, for its part, Bitcoin touches $ 38,000 this Thursday.