How will the IRS inform you if you will receive more money for stimulus checks due?

Miscalculations on this year’s tax return could mean extra stimulus check money for some Americans from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The agency indicated last week that some people may receive a letter alerting them that the amount for the Refund Recovery Credit was not correctly calculated on their tax return this year.

Individuals who did not receive a first or second economic impact payment, or received less than the total amounts, may be eligible for the 2020 Refund Recovery Credit. To apply for this credit, the individual must file a 2020 tax return, even if they don’t usually present this document to the IRS because it generates very little or nothing.

The above is the information the IRS relies on to calculate eligibility and the amount of money to be paid for late payments.

But, in some cases, the calculation with which the declaration was submitted contains errors. Those errors can mean either a lower or higher payment than initially calculated.

In relation to these cases in which the IRS must make an adjustment in the calculation, the entity will send letters to the taxpayers.

“If a correction is needed, there may be a short delay in processing the return and the IRS will send the taxpayer a letter, also known as a notice, explaining any changes made,” the entity warned on its website.

Taxpayers who receive a notice that the IRS changed their 2020 refund recovery credit amount should read the notice for the reason provided and review their 2020 tax return, refund recovery credit requirements. 2020 and the worksheet on Form 1040 and Form 1040-SR instructions, ”the office added.

The credit usually applies to the first and second round checks.

However, the IRS may complete the credit process as part of the third round of payments of $ 1,400 in circumstances where the 2020 return reflects a reduction in your income from 2019.

Filing taxes this year makes it easier for the person to receive the third stimulus check if the IRS doesn’t have your information on file.

For beneficiaries of government programs like Social Security, most will automatically receive payments. However, if the agency does not have information on eligible dependents, they should submit a form to the agency to claim those funds.

Under the “American Rescue Plan”For each eligible dependent, minor or adult, the beneficiary will receive $ 1,400.

