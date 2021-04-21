How will the interview with Rocío Carrasco in Telecinco be: schedule, collaborators and alluded to

After years away from the media spotlight and after breaking her silence with the documentary series Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive, Rocío Carrasco will once again sit on a television set tonight, Wednesday April 21, starting at 10 pm, on Telecinco. Mitele Plus subscribers will be able to see it from 9:30 p.m.

Thus, everything is already prepared. The presenters will be Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera who will be leading this live interview, which will begin with Blas Cantó, the representative of Eurovision 2021, singing a song by Rocío Jurado while Rociíto heads to the set.

Who will be on set interviewing Rocío Carrasco?

During the live interview, there will be a total of 28 collaborators, as the chain has announced, which may go directly to Rocío Carrasco, who has not put any type of limitation or veto when choosing the journalists and collaborators present on the set during the program.

The names of the collaborators are not known, although Jorge Javier Vázquez and Carlota Corredera will be hosting the program. There has also been talk of other people who have already been present during the broadcast of the episodes or who are regular faces to Mediaset programs. It is the case of María Patiño, Marc Giró, Paloma García-Pelayo, Samanta Villar, Antonio Rossi or Ana Bernal-Triviño.

Likewise, it is expected that those television collaborators who have been directly named during the episodes of the documentary series by Rocío Carrasco will attend the program tonight, as is the case of Lydia Lozano, expressly alluded to by the protagonist.

What’s more, it is not known with certainty if Belén Esteban, who has been present in several Rocío programs, telling the truth to stay alive, will also be there tonight: “They are the ones who had to be there, so that people do not think that Rocío is now going and everyone is going to be rowing in favor “, explained the collaborator in Save me.

One of those who could be present in the interview tonight and who, in addition, I would do it as a detractor, it is Kiko Matamoros, who has always been a defender of Antonio David Flores. It could also be Beatriz Cortázar.

To complete the 28 faces that will be present tonight, you can use other television personalities that are also closely linked to the story, such as Terelu Campos, Carmen Borrego and Alejandra Rubio, as well as Isabel Rábago and Belén Rodríguez, who may be joined by José Antonio Avilés.

Rocío Flores’s opinion about the interview with her mother

In addition to being the new collaborator of The Ana Rosa program, Rocío Flores also appears on the Survivors set, where she wanted to talk about the interview her mother is facing tonight: “I say the same thing I said the first day, no I’m afraid of nothing You are free to say what you want. What I said on Friday are the feelings I have, “he said.

“I think it was pretty clear. I don’t want people to mix Survivors with other things. I’m a contributor to Survivors. I expressed my feelings on Friday because I blew up and I wanted to do it. It came from within and from here on I don’t have to say anything else, “explained Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter.