LVBP faces a tough economic situation due to the coronavirus pandemic | Orinoquiaphoto / .
LVBP has to fight a virus that has paralyzed the world in just over 2 months, and its side effects are expected to be devastating for some economies.
Of course, Venezuelan professional baseball does not escape this. In Venezuela there are currently restrictions on gasoline, a new lean season is approaching and very few large companies are producing the numbers to at least keep their payrolls. Not to mention that health conditions are non-existent.
# Baseball I interviewed Giuseppe Palmisano, president of the @LVBP_Oficial, and he confessed that the 2020-2021 appointment will start in November, once the coronavirus pandemic is overcome
https: //t.co/7nqiZLCQyn
April 21, 2020
It will be difficult for teams to play in such conditions. The mentioned obstacles are just beginning and in an optimistic scenario the season could start in November. Let’s also add the political conflict that fills all fans with anxiety.
LVBP HAS A DATE !?
If there was a general control of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Venezuela, the LVBP would be starting its 2020-2021 season by November 15, according to Guiseppe Palmisano.
April 29, 2020
MLB is expected to play its campaign and that will prevent players from attending the local tournament. As for the minor leagues, many would rather sacrifice their league earnings than undergo the sacrilege of a queue to refuel or buy food.
Caribbean baseball and its leagues begin to devise plans under the shadow of the coronavirus.
https://t.co/tCHpUNLQYG
April 22, 2020
Solution? Have at hand the contacts of the players who led the rosters of last season and integrate them again. At least they know what it means to play baseball under those conditions and the costs they generate are relatively low. Of course, in the event that baseball can finally be played before the dramatic scenario outlined above.