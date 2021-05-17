How will the four-day work week be financed? Errejón faces the doubts of the experts: “Nothing is free”

The parliamentary spokesperson and leader of Más País, Íñigo Errejón, has answered questions about how the project of the four day work week that his party has agreed with him Government of Pedro Sánchez in a pilot program of 50 million euros.

In a panel of experts in the La Sexta El Objective program, the professor of Economics of IESE, Javier Díaz-GiménezHe has questioned the political leader if the workers are going to pay it, via lower wages; companies, with more taxes or if it’s going to be “a magic raise”: “Nothing is free and someone is going to end up paying for it.”

Errejón began by recalling that currently in Spain they work “40 hours a week, when the law is fulfilled, because many times it is not fulfilled “, and that that week is due to the conquests of the union movements at the beginning of the 20th century.

“When it went from working 10 or 12 hours to 8, a good part of the experts said that it was unsustainable”

“When you go to the press of the time, when you went from working 10 or 12 hours to 8, A good part of the experts said that this was unsustainable, that it could not be done, and today it seems normal to all of us, “he argued.

The program whose course has been agreed with the Government at the beginning of last January intends to allocate 50 million from innovation aid to companies who want to switch to this four-day model on a voluntary basis, reducing working hours but maintaining the same salary.

He says he has met with companies that today are already developing this scheme without public aid, in sectors such as software, renewable energies or travel agencies.

“When I have spoken with these businessmen, they have not told me about reducing the ecological footprint, or about more free time for workers,” Errejón said. “They have basically told me about more turnover, to reduce absenteeism, to retain more talent and better financial results “.

The IESE professor has indicated that the plans of Más País at the end indicate that it will be the taxpayers who will end up paying for the program. He has criticized that a 50 million budget is too small and it will be spent in only four companies, and has defended that there are other options, such as making the working day more flexible or reducing fixed costs.

Errejón has insisted that it is only a pilot project, after which the results will be evaluated and weighed how to extend your application. “What the employers who already apply it tell us is that healthier, happier and more motivated workers are more productive workers.”

“You have to abandon a very twentieth century work culture, presentism, who believes that the best worker is the one who spends more hours screwed on the job, “he said.

Mental health

In his speech in El Objective, Errejón has also referred to the request that he addressed to the Government in Congress to provide more budget for mental health programs and face this problem, which has increased with the pandemic. The request was made with controversy, due to the ridicule made by a PP deputy, telling him from his seat “Go to the doctor.”

The leader of Más País has reported that, although President Sánchez agreed with this need, since then there has been no progress. “There has been a characteristic of this Government which is that said good words to us, but since then nothing else has happened. “

Errejón has defended the need to provide public health with more resources to deal with these problems. “That you can get ahead cannot depend on having 80 euros in your pocket to go for the private one “.

“Just like when you break your leg, when your soul breaks, it is necessary that there be places in the public health system”

“There are people who can not take it anymore, who are eating anxiety and who would need to be able to go to their outpatient clinic,” he said. “And what would there be, just like when you break your leg, when one day your soul breaks, it is necessary that there are places in the public health that cover it “.