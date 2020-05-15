Due to the success of the ‘John Wick’ saga, The study has decided to present a series that will show the dangerous world of the assassins. that make up this universe, so it is possible that the character of Keanu Reeves does not appear or have a cameo in the program, despite this, there will be a great connection between ‘The Continental’ and John Wick.

Although the series does not yet have a scheduled release date, fan expectations have been growing at a fairly rapid rate, which speaks to how far the franchise has become a success, making the program one of the most anticipated, along with the fourth installment of this skilled and dangerous killer.

In an interview with the portal, Fandom, the director of the saga, Chad Stahelski spoke about this new project and explained that it will show the history of the league of assassins that appeared in the film, but this time it will do it in a completely different way, since than his idea is to get away from what he has done so far with the John Wick movies.

“The angle in which they are working on the Continental The Continental’ program at the moment is a different perspective of the entire world, it comes from the points of view of the different characters and of what the breadth of the world is, while John Wick followed a period of time that is almost a week in the life of a man so that everything gets out of control, the angle from which the other producers and writers of the TV show come from is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of the character about how deep the world is, and not just the killers, but everything that’s included Stahelski explained.

So the series will set aside John Wick’s vision and it will fully immerse us in the world in which this murderer lives, however, we may see him in the program. “A lot of the origin stories of some of the characters you see on Wick have very interesting things, it’s a very interesting insight into the world of Wick, which I think is pretty cool, but it won’t be from John Wick’s perspective, no is that John Wick is not involved with that, it’s just not from his perspective, “said the director.

This is how it was revealed that there will be a great connection between ‘The Continental’ and ‘John Wick’, so it is possible that although the murderer does not appear in the box, his actions do have a consequence within the development of the plot, after all, Wick is one of the main characters in this universe.