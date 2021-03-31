How will that villain return to ‘Avatar 2’? his actor explains it

Miles Quaritch, the main villain of Avatar will return to Avatar 2. But how is that possible? The heartless military man, who wanted to obtain whatever the natural wealth of PandoraAlthough that would mean murdering millions, he had apparently died in the movie.

It is the last thing we see near the end of one of the highest grossing feature films in history. Quaritch tries to assassinate Jake sully (Sam Worthington) when he was connected to his Avatar in the final battle. Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) stops him by shooting him multiple times with her bow and arrow.

Until the announcement of the return of Stephen Lang, the actor who plays him in the sequels, we believed him dead. But not only is he seemingly alive, but he will appear in every other movie in the Avatar franchise.

Lang, in an interview with Coming Soon, promises that his character will go through a long journey of extreme growth throughout the next four Avatar sequels.

I will not say that it is absolutely the same person. I think he’s an incredibly fascinating character and I wouldn’t go back if Jim Cameron weren’t obsessed with him and where he’s headed in the Avatar 2 storyline and other sequels. Where does it take you as a director and as a screenwriter? Where does it take me as an actor? So yes, you can anticipate some areas of extreme growth in the character. And some areas of throwback as well throughout, hopefully, the next four movies. Of course, it must be interesting enough so that the audience will find it attractive to observe that process.

Stephen Lang and Sam Worthington in ‘Avatar’

Miles Quaritch will be the main villain in all the Avatar movies

The return of Miles Quaritch is key to the story of the entire franchise of Avatar. According to James Cameron, his return is not anecdotal. He will be the main villain throughout the next four films.

“We won’t have a new enemy in every feature film, which is interesting. It will be the same. The same son of a bitch in the next four movies. Textual words of James Cameron said back in 2017 when Empire magazine interviewed him.

Let’s not underestimate James Cameron

If there is a director and screenwriter capable of giving multiple dimensions to his characters, it is James Cameron. Terminator It showed a murderous robot without morals, capable of doing whatever it takes to fulfill its mission, kill Sarah Connor. Arnold schwarzenegger became an icon of what a villain can be in the sci-fi of the 1980s.

Years later came Terminator 2 and the character of Schwarzenegger became one of the greatest heroes of cinema. A turn explained, justified and developed in the best possible way and that directors / writers in subsequent films were not able to sustain.

Cameron seems to seek a similar stance with the Avatar franchise, where the characters are the same, but will most likely be different as the story and his personal journeys progress. Changing significantly and showing different facets and dimensions of each of them.

Avatar 2 It opens on December 16, 2022 in theaters around the world. Avatar can be seen on Disney Plus.

