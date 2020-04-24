The coronavirus will mark a before and after in soccer. Its devastating spread and the economic effects that have resulted from competitive braking at all levels will bring a queue. The league He informed the clubs that there will still be a bit more to wait for coaches and players to return to training after delaying the massive tests. Questions remain as to how the championship will resume, how the measures will be and how the players will act under these circumstances to play the matches behind closed doors.

One of the most popular among fans is the heated ones celebrations of footballers in which they seldom occur hugs and kisses among them. Will they be allowed? The stadiums will be empty since the matches will be played behind closed doors with full security. The cold of silence will mark the matches, also the players?

It remains to be seen what the road map will be from the UEFA, LaLiga or AFE, as competent bodies for taking preventive measures against contagion. If the players are subjected to massive tests would they be free to take preventive measures with their peers? It is not yet dictated but it would be logical that they did not deprive themselves of all measures within their reach, it is studied even if the ball would be a possible transmitter of the virus. From a celebration, to the distribution of the substitutes on the bench to the space that exists in the usual ones VAR rooms in each stadium.

There are many questions and, really, few solutions that fans, players and clubs currently have. Another of the unknowns concerns the theoretical celebrations of titles of national champions, cupbearers and relevant European titles, such as the Champions League and the Europa League. What is going on with them? Will trophies have to be held without audiences? Without fans?

Evidently, from the Government it has been dictated that there will be no mass concentrations as a preventive measure of contagion. It is not yet clear how long this measure will last but if the end times of the domestic championship are met, the season could end in June or July and at the moment it seems impossible that celebrations are allowed in Cybele, for him Real Madrid, or the source of Gutters, for him Barça, as the most successful clubs and current leaders in LaLiga.