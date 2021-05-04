How will Bill and Melinda Gates divide their fortunes now that they are divorced?

Bill and Melinda Gates They formed one of the most established marriages in the world of technology: 27 years married, three children and a common philanthropic foundation seemed strong and close ties, but a few hours ago the founder of Microsoft and his wife announced that their relationship no longer it offered growth as a couple. And now that they are divorced, how will they divide their fortune?

This question is perhaps one of the most recurrent among financial analysts after the separation announcement, which became a global trend. The fortune of Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, is estimated at $ 130.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes, making it fourth in the global wealth ranking.

Together, Bill and Melinda Gates created the foundation that bears their names and that seeks to fight extreme poverty in the world. In fact, during the global emergency caused by COVID-19, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated $ 1.75 billion for the development and distribution of vaccines.

They were married in 1994, a year after meeting at a Microsoft business dinner.when Melinda was part of the company’s marketing team. Then she retired to take over the Gates family and later take a leading role alongside her husband in the foundation’s activities.

Melinda told for a Netflix series how Bill proposed to her with a list of the pros and cons of getting married that he had written on a blackboard to help him make a decision.. He was 38 years old and she was 29. Currently their children are 25, 21 and 18 years old.

The asset division

According to an ABC report, his separation petition filed in the King County Superior Court in Seattle seeks a separation agreement to divide the joint assets, but details have not been disclosed. “As they have both referred to each other as ‘equal partners’ in the past, they may go for a 50:50 split“Says the publication.

In a basic assessment, if Forbes estimates the Gates’ fortune at $ 130.5 billion, if this deal is reached, they would both have something like $ 65.25 billion, but that remains to be seen.

Other famous divorces have ended in divisions less equal, but not negligible. For example, When Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his wife MacKenzie Scott divorced, she got a four percent stake in Amazon., something like $ 36,000 million dollars, which at that time became the third richest woman in the world.