How, where and when to see the Oscars 2021 from wherever you are

As we have mentioned all this week, this Sunday the 93rd edition of the Oscars will take place, and because of the contingency global sanitaryThis year the format will be very different from what we were used to seeing, then we will tell the most important details regarding tonight’s gala.

It is known that the ceremony will change scenery and will take place in Union Station, the historic railway station of the city of Los Angeles CaliforniaThere, a large outdoor space was set up to receive the 170 attendees, who will have to undergo temperature controls, respect the distance, as well as use the mask during most of the gala, in fact, they will only be able to take it off when in front of the cameras.

Even the director himself, in charge of the production of the event, mentioned that the masks will play a very important role in the history of tonight, since it will be the most direct way to avoid all kinds of contagions, in addition, we know that artists are really creative and we hope to see all kinds of styles combined with their outfits.

Unfortunately, although it is one of the mythical parts of the ceremonyWe know that this year in particular, the red carpet will be very small, since it will be part of a pre show called “Oscars: Into The Spotlight”, in which we can also see the performances of the five performers nominated for “Best Original Song.”

International portals claim that these musical performances have already been recorded, and four of them were filmed at the Los Angeles Film Academy Museum, which has not yet been opened, while the fifth was held in a cozy fishing village in Iceland. Húsavík.

Also, we had already mentioned that tonight, it will be the guests who will be in charge of presenting the awards ceremony and to grant it a cinema aesthetic, it will be shot at 24 frames per second and with a panoramic format.

Best of all, there will be no zoom video calls, but some satellite connections, and framing and camera movements will be used that will distance themselves from the typical television format, to get closer to the staging of the seventh art.

According to the director, it will feel like a movie in the sense that there is a general theme that is articulated in different ways throughout the ceremony, so the presenters are essentially the narrators of each chapter, although it should be noted that the number of Guests were notably reduced due to the current health situation.

Now the important thing, in Mexico, the 93rd edition of The Oscar Awards will be able to be followed live this Sunday, April 25 through the TNT channels in Spanish, and TNT series, at 4:50 p.m., central time in Mexico, will begin the preview “TNT Meeting Point”, and at 17:30 the awards gala will begin.

Likewise, in the different channels of the various cable and digital television services, such as, for example, on Sky, it will be on channel 1233, on Izzi, it will be available on 610 and on Dish, you will be able to enjoy it on the channel 370.

In the same way, it can also be seen on open television on TV Azteca, on the Azteca Siete channel, starting at 6:00 p.m., also, in central Mexico.