How, when and where to watch The Conjuring 3, online or in theaters | INSTAGRAM

The film starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga It was already released in theaters and through streaming on June 4, however, the streaming service still does not have El Conjuro 3 available worldwide, but it will be released by dates.

The Conjuring is already a representative saga of the genre of “Current terror”. There is a whole universe in which we can enjoy the intrepid adventures of Warren, as for example with Anabelle, for this reason it is almost certain that all its deliveries will be successful, go something reliable for fans and consumers when looking for a good film of the genre.

This time the Warrens return to our screens with “Conjuration 3 The Devil made me do it”, in which the actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are once again Ed and lorraine Warren, the spiritualists that were highly sought after to treat different cases and that have made history in the film industry today.

You may also be interested in: When is the release of The Conjuring 3 and where to see the film

Being directed by Michael Chaves is already the 7th installment of the saga who has already raised millions and will continue to do so in case his followers continue to be happy with what they release.

The film wanted to be released worldwide on September 11, 2020, but thanks to the global situation and new sanitary measures, it had to change its release date to June 4, 2021.

Where can I see it? Like its other installments, Warner Bros took care of uploading them to the HBO Max platform, although it is not yet available in all countries in this way.

Is there a way to watch The Conjuring 3 for free? HBO MAX has its own 7-day trial period that you can take advantage of to watch it before your time runs out. That is why you could see the feature film totally free at the time of purchasing the subscription, although if you want more post-budget time you have to pay a monthly fee.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Is it in all theaters? Yes, the film can also be seen on the big screen and its premiere has already been, both in the United States and in the world.

To see it in Mexico you only need to go to your favorite cinema, taking care of all the sanitary measures and choosing the room of your choice. At the moment in Mexico you can only see it in theaters, because the HBO Max platform still does not have it available here.

Fans of the film have to wait for the platform to be activated in Latin America on June 29.

In the case of being in the United States you will not have any problem, both in the cinema and in HBO Max you can enjoy it.