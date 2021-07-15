How, when and where to see Guadalupe vs. Jamaica for Date 2 of Group C of the Gold Cup

gold Cup

Guadeloupe and Jamaica will meet on matchday 2 of the group stage of the Gold Cup organized by Concacaf.

The gold Cup On his first day he already gave us great matches, so it is expected that the competition will continue on that good course. In this context, Jamaica and Guadeloupe this will be measured Friday, July 16 for Date 2 of Group C from the group stage of this tournament organized by Concacaf.

The meeting, which will take place in the Orlando City Stadium in the state of Florida, in the United States, It is a key duel for the qualification to the next phase.

Jamaica is second in the group and, for the moment, is qualifying for the next phase: it won the first match against Suriname and will seek to do the same in this duel; Guadalupe, meanwhile, fell to Costa Rica in his debut and will try to change the image he delivered that day and take all three points. At the moment, he is third, without points.

What will be the result of the meeting? It will be seen. What is certain is that the two will try to take the three points, since it is a comparison more than transcendent.

Date and time: When do Jamaica and Guadeloupe play?

Jamaica and Guadeloupe will meet this Friday, July 16, on Date 2 of Group C of the group stage of the Gold Cup.

Schedules according to each country

Mexico: 17.30 hours

USA: 15.30 PT / 18.30 ET

Costa Rica: 16.30 hours

Honduras: 4.30 p.m.

Panama: 17.30 hours

Argentina: 7.30 pm

Brazil: 7.30 pm

chili: 6.30 p.m.

Colombia: 17.30 hours

Which channel broadcasts LIVE the game of Jamaica vs. Guadalupe for Gold Cup 2021?

The commitment can be observed LIVE, internationally, through Concacaf GO and Concacaf Official App, via streaming.

TV channels

Caribbean countries: ESPN 2

USA: TUDN, Fox Sports 1 and Unimás

Mexico: TUDN

Canada: Onesoccer