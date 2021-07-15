How, when and where to see Costa Rica vs. Suriname for the first phase of the Gold Cup

gold Cup

Suriname and Costa Rica will meet in the match corresponding to Date 2 of Group C of the Gold Cup. All the details in Bolavip.

ConcacafCosta Rica and Suriname will meet in the Gold Cup.

The gold Cup It started very recently and has already given us great matches so far. In this context, Costa Rica and Suriname will meet this Friday, July 16, on Date 2 of Group C from the group stage of this tournament organized by Concacaf.

+ 2021 Gold Cup scorers table LIVE: Who is the competition’s top scorer?

The match, which will be played at the Orlando City Stadium in the state of Florida, in the United States, is a key duel for qualification to the next phase.

Costa Rica is the leader of the zone, with 3 points, since it won the first match against Guadalupe; while Suriname is last, because it fell with Jamaica in the opening day.

+ Summary of Costa Rica’s victory against Guadalupe

What will be the result of the meeting? It will be seen. What is certain is that the two will try to take the three points, since it is a very important match.

Date and time: When do Costa Rica and Suriname play?

Costa Rica and Suriname will meet this Friday, July 16 for Date 2, of Group C, of ​​the group stage of the Gold Cup.

Schedules according to each country

Mexico: 7.30 pm

USA: 17.30 PT / 20.30 ET

Costa Rica: 6.30 p.m.

Honduras: 6.30 p.m.

Panama: 7.30 pm

Argentina: 21.30 hours

Brazil: 21.30 hours

chili: 8.30 pm

Colombia: 7.30 pm

Which channel broadcasts LIVE the Suriname match vs. Costa Rica for the 2021 Gold Cup?

The commitment can be observed LIVE, internationally, through Concacaf GO and Concacaf Official App, via streaming.

TV channels

Caribbean countries: ESPN 2

USA: TUDN, Fox Sports 1 and Unimás

Mexico: TUDN

Canada: Onesoccer