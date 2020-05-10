The stoppage of football due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus stopped the evolution of Fluminense in the season. One of those responsible for the best numbers in Tricolor, midfielder Nenê was the highlight of the first part of the year. Nobody was more decisive than him, with nine goals and two assists in the 13 matches he was on the field, 12 as a starter. O THROW! draws an x-ray of when the player shook the net.

Nenê is Fluminense’s top scorer this season, with nine goals (Photo: Mailson Santana / Fluminense FC)

In the nine times he scored, Nenê did it more often in the second half of the matches, as well as the entire Fluminense team. In total, there were 21 goals in the final stage against 11 in the first half. In addition, the goals were made only using the left leg. One was heel, against Flamengo, in the 1-0 victory at Maracanã.

There were four goals scored with the ball rolling, four from penalty and one from foul. None of them from within the small area, seven from the large area and two from long shots. The preferred corner to hit the kicks is the left, with five goals on that side. There were four on the right and one in the middle.

With these numbers, Nenê already has more goals scored in three months than he had in three of the last five entire seasons with the shirts of Fluminense, São Paulo and Vasco. Among Serie A clubs, the midfielder is just behind Flamengo’s Gabriel Barbosa, who scored 11 times in 2020.Remember the goal moves:

Cabofriense 0x1 Fluminense – 39 ‘/ 2º T

In a play by Matheus Alessandro on the left, Hudson received and gave it to Nenê, who had been infiltrating the area. The shot, crossed, was made at the entrance of the small area and entered the right side of the goal, with the left leg.

Fluminense 2×0 Portuguesa – 5 ‘/ 2ºT

After Lucas Barcelos was fouled in the area, Nenê went for the penalty kick. After hitting with his left leg, he hit the goalkeeper’s left corner with a low ball.

Flamengo 0x1 Fluminense – 26 ‘/ 2nd Q

Nenê stole the ball in the middle of the field next to Hudson. Yago Felipe made the move on the right and the 77 shirt received from the left side of the penalty area. He took advantage of Flamengo’s poor marking and, with his left heel, placed the ball in the middle of the goal.

Fluminense 3×0 Botafogo – 9 ‘/ 1ºT

After an intense exchange of passes, Gilberto received on the right and crossed for Nenê, inside the penalty area, to hit with the first left leg and send the left angle of the goal.

Fluminense 3×0 Botafogo – 19 ‘/ 1ºT

Wellington Silva made the move on the right and gave it to Nenê, who was at the entrance to the penalty area. He kicked with his left leg, the ball hit the left post and entered the right side of the goal.

Moto Club 2×4 Fluminense – 16 ‘/ 1ºT

With a penalty, Nenê hit with his left leg, low and in the left corner of the goal.

Moto Club 2×4 Fluminense – 3 ‘/ 2º T

Nenê missed the half moon with his left leg and sent the ball on the left side of the goal.

Fluminense 2×0 Botafogo-PB – 26 ‘/ 2ºT

With a penalty, Nenê hit with his left leg, low, in the right corner of the goal.

Fluminense 4×0 Resende – 14 ‘/ 2º T

In a penalty kick, Nenê hit with his left leg, low, and sent in the left corner of the goal.

