Interview with Kazuhiko Masada

The wrestling legend Kazuhiko Masada (MAZADA) it was passed by the microphones of Planet Wrestling to give us a true history class of Puroresu.

MAZADA told us about his beginnings in the world of professional wrestling. One of the fighters with the longest track record in all of Japan told us how his step through the World Wrestling Council.

The Mexican public is more aggressive. It’s easier for them to answer you and I like that. Japan’s public is much calmer.

In addition, we are talking about one of the stars of the moment. Masada was one of the coaches of Kazuchika Okada in Mexico and he tells us what the great star of New Japan Pro Wrestling was like when he was young.

Okada was very noble, but he was very thin. I never imagined that he could have come this far, I am very happy for him and I want to congratulate him.

About the recent closure of Wrestle 1 Masada told us that one of the company’s mistakes was to let out the talents it created. The wrestler told us that he was in the company from the beginning to its closure. You can find all this and much more in the full interview.

Many thanks to Kazuhiko Masada for the interview.

