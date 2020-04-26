The essence of a recruiting unit is to watch matches to define a list of targeted players for the following mercatos. For several weeks, there have been no more meetings due to the coronavirus epidemic and the interruption of competitions.

The WyScout platform is a hit

Does “scouting” also find itself at a standstill? No, it’s the opposite. “It’s crazy to say, but we work more than before, summarizes the recruiter of a large European club. Except that we don’t make any more trips. We spend our lives on WyScout.”

An analysis shared by Luis de Sousa, sports director of Troyes, who works with two other people. “I have the impression that it is taking much more time to refine our research, to discuss between us, estimates the Trojan leader. And so we are working more at the moment.”

Wyscout, the dating viewing platform used by most clubs, has become the benchmark for recruiters and sport managers in recent weeks. Other software is also used by clubs (InStat, internal software, etc.).

Cells that have anticipated have an advantage

If nothing replaces live observation in the field, the cells have adapted. The most famous had already anticipated their recruitment. “This is our chance … explains Julien Fournier who is the head of a cell of twelve people at OGC Nice. The majority of scouting is done from September to February. This is the bulk of the work of identifying players. After that we are no longer entering the phase where we refine with three or four names per position. “

The clubs which generally anticipate their market therefore have clear ideas on the players to be recruited. Even without being able to deepen existing reports with live analyzes. This is the case of Lille, which was to enter its last observation round by geographic area. Luis Campos and his team (seven people) had to cancel this period to proceed to the skimming of the lists. The LOSC is also advancing on market opportunities, such as that represented by the Isaac Lihadji (OM) dossier. Such an advance is a possibility for clubs which have followed certain players for several years.

Get to know the players via video

In Reims, Mathieu Lacour (Managing Director) and Pol-Edouard Caillot (head of a four-person cell) even go further. “We are already entering into relationships with the targeted players, explains Mathieu Lacour. We like going to restaurants with them, getting to know them. With this health crisis, this will be on video. But we have already planned to do it with a player next week. We were not late. “

The same observation also prevails in Nice. “We like spending time with the players, says Julien Fournier again. Human contact will be lacking, but as with observation, we will adapt with video.” And Mathieu Lacour to resume: “We look a lot at social networks at home. The interviews also carried out by the player to have an approach to his personality.”

“Delay in decision making, not observation”

Other clubs are more impacted by the lack of matches and competitions. This is the case for a bottom club in Ligue 1, which built its first recruitment cell after the January transfer window. “We were able to work fifteen days in real life, says a member of this cell. But this period also allows us to have more time to deepen our reports, even if it is with video. We are falling behind on the decision-making. Not on observation. “

These clubs are more tempted to advance on so-called safe tracks and less risky on paper. “We are going less to discover but to players we already knew, completes a leader. The small clubs that will do best will be those who manage to make sales early on the market.”

Some will turn more to their training center. “We will be tempted to trust our young people more,” continues Luis De Sousa in Troyes. We have a lot of meetings on this subject with our director of the training center. ” Everyone is especially waiting for the start of the transfer window, which will dictate the tempo for the following weeks. And an executive concludes: “We will have price references at this time. We can then adapt to the new world.”