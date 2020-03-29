Definitely Maluma was the luckiest man in the world during the two years he was with Natalia Barulich .. Watch her in this video how he moves it over and over again … OMG, how well he does it!

March 29, 20203:02 am

Definitely Maluma He was the luckiest man in the world during the two years he was at the side of Natalia Barulich.. Watch her in this video how she moves it over and over again … OMG, how well she does it!

On her official account in the new Tik Tok fashion network @itsnataliabarulich, this super model from brands as well recognized as Guess, joined #jlosuperbowlchallenge.

And the result is so spectacular that you can not believe it. This apple is moving in a way that can only make us imagine how happy it was Maluma.

With very precise steps at the beginning, Natalia Barulich she lets go until the music possesses her, she turns around and begins to shake her padding over and over …

Oh please Natalie, warn before doing these things, see that Maluma may be watching!

.