How Wegovy, the Weight Loss Drug Just Approved by the FDA Works

In recent years, obesity has become one of the main enemies of health, being the prelude to chronic and strenuous conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular diseases. For the first time since 2014, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States approved a weight loss drug called Wegovy. And how it works?

According to the FDA publication, Wegovy is effective for “chronic weight control in obese or overweight adults with at least one weight-related condition (such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol), for use in conjunction with a low-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

It is an injection of semaglutide that is given under the skin. and that in weekly doses that should be gradually increased until reaching 2.4 mg, it can help to lose weight, up to 12.4% of the initial body weight. It is recommended in people whose Body Mass Index (BMI) exceeds 27 kg / m2.

What Wegovy does

According to the FDA description, in the human body this drug mimics the hormone called “glucagon-like peptide 1” (GLP-1), which regulates appetite and food consumption in the brain. Semaglutide treatment needs to be administered and monitored by a healthcare professional as it should be increased gradually over 16 to 20 weeks until the maximum dose of 2.4 mg is reached.

For approval, the FDA considered the results of four 68-week trials in more than 2,600 patients who received Wegovy. The average age of the participants was 46 years and 74% were women with an average body weight of 231 pounds (105 kilograms); at the end of the treatment they lost 12.4% of their weight. Another study included people aged 55 on average with type 2 diabetes and an average weight of 220 pounds (100 kilograms), 51% women. Here the participants lost 6.2% of their initial weight.

The secundary effects

And since everything in life has a price, Wegovy is not harmless to the body. Among the side effects of this drug to lose weight listed by the FDA are: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal (stomach) pain, headache, fatigue, dyspepsia (indigestion), dizziness, bloating, belching, hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar levels) in patients with type 2 diabetes, flatulence, gastroenteritis and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

In addition, this medicine is Contraindicated for patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, in patients with a rare disease called multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2), or in people with an allergy to semaglutide or any other component of its formula. The therapy is expected to be available later this month in the United States, where obesity and overweight affect 70% of adults, and it is essential that a health professional evaluate and monitor the administration of this drug .