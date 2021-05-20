How we manage covid-19 at home during the first wave of the pandemic

A team from the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) has studied how patients with covid-19 they managed the disease at home during the first wave of the pandemic in Spain. The pioneering study, published in the British Medical Journal Open, analyzes the differences in the knowledge, attitudes and preventive practices of these patients compared to the uninfected population.

Through a telematic survey to 3,398 people, the researchers – led by Maria Romay-Barja– conducted a cross-sectional study of people aged 14 or over who lived in our country during the lockdown total of 2020.

The study reveals that people who had fallen ill showed better knowledge about symptoms and transmission than the uninfected population

The work has found statistically significant differences in the prevalence according to the sociodemographic characteristics, in the hospitalization conditions, in the confirmation of the diagnosis of the disease, in the treatment and in the home isolation according to age.

Large distinctions in knowledge, attitudes, emotional impact, and preventive behavior have also been found between COVID-19 cases and the uninfected population. Thus, the people who had fallen ill showed better knowledge about the symptom and the transmission than the uninfected population.

According to the results obtained, the disease was significantly more prevalent among people who were married and who carried out their work outside their home. Although the majority of positive cases passed the disease at home (84.0%), large age-based differences have been found with respect to self-isolating conditions at home.

Covid-19 cases had difficulty meeting the recommended conditions for home self-isolation

In fact, one of the main conclusions of the investigation is that the COVID-19 cases had difficulty meeting the recommended conditions for home self-isolation.

More awareness after covid-19

On the other hand, people with coronavirus felt more depressed during confinement and maintained, after their illness, a better preventive behavior than the uninfected population (for example, always using face mask out of home).

Furthermore, the authors emphasize that the disease had an important impact on the care dependency of non-hospitalized patients who needed their families to be cared for.

“It is necessary to strengthen social and health services to continue improving the needs of the population at home, especially when it comes to an epidemic caused by an unknown disease”

Investigative team

Thus, the team points out “the need to strengthen social and health services to continue improving the needs of the population at home, especially when it comes to an epidemic caused by an unknown disease.”

Reference:

Romay-Barja M, Pascual-Carrasco M, De Tena Dávila MJ, et al. How patients with COVID-19 managed the disease at home during the first wave in Spain: a cross sectional study. BMJ Open 2021; 11: e048702. doi: 10.1136 / bmjopen-2021-048702.

Rights: Creative Commons.