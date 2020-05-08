Another Thursday we bring you a new episode of Connecting, the Andro4all podcast where we analyze the latest news related to Android and the world of mobile technology in general. If last week we were wondering what high-end I bought for little money, Today we have a luxury guest to talk about a subject that we are passionate about: photography.

Our colleague Christian Collado, who was with us a couple of weeks ago talking about the new OnePlus 8 Pro, He will explain how he makes the photographs for the magnificent analyzes on Andro4all and he will reveal his best tricks to us. Are you going to miss it?

Do you want to take pictures like a professional? Don’t miss connecting, episode 53

Analyzing a smartphone is much more than writing a long text. It also involves taking many photographs of the terminal to capture its essence, which is why it is often more expensive to take screenshots and later process and retouch them than the text itself. So today Christian Collado, one of Andro4all’s oldest editors, He will tell us in great detail how he makes the photographs of his incredible and complete analyzes..

We will also analyze the current situation of mobile cameras and whether they can be taken professionally with these. Too we will talk about the best programs to edit photos And if there are cheap or free alternatives to Photoshop and Lightroom.

Of course we do not forget to answer some of the questions that you have asked us throughout the week, so if you want to appear on next week’s program alone you have to leave your queries on social networks like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

There is still more! Because you can follow us from the main podcast platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Ivoox or Google Podcast, and that you please recommend it to your friends and acquaintances. Do not forget to subscribe, leave us a comment and we will hear each other next week in Connecting. Thank you, without you this would not be possible.

What are your best tricks for taking quality photos?

Follow Andro4all