How we drive can predict whether we will suffer from dementia

ACD May 21, 2021

There are many factors that warn of possible dementia … and driving may be one of them according to recent research.

Our way of driving says many things about our way of being and our behavior, but a recent study goes even further, since it maintains that driving behavior can be a strong indicator of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia.

The study, published in the journal Geriatrics, used driving data, demographic information, and machine learning to predict, with 88 percent accuracy, if a person has MCI or dementia. However, driving data alone is not the most accurate measure to know if someone is experiencing these types of cognitive impairments.

Certain behaviors behind the wheel, clues to dementia

Driving data alone can only predict this with 66 percent accuracy. However, when combined with demographic data, such as age, race, gender, and educational level, the accuracy increases to the aforementioned 88 percent.

Age was the main predictor of MCI or dementia, but a number of driving characteristics were also good predictors. According to the study, Aspects such as the number of trips within 24 kilometers from home, the duration of the trips and the number of sudden stops are included they can also be indicative signs.

To reach these conclusions, the researchers used data from a study that has followed almost 3,000 drivers for four years. Fortunately, not many cases of drivers with MCI or dementia were found in the study data set. Exactly, in the course of it, 33 subjects were diagnosed with MCI and 31 with dementia.

The researchers in this latest study suggest that their machine learning model could be incorporated into a smartphone app or vehicle systems to monitor driving behavior and suggest if the driver is experiencing MCI or dementia.

“Our study indicates that driving behaviors can be used as comprehensive and reliable markers of mild cognitive impairment and dementia,” explains lead author Guohua Li. ‘If validated, the algorithms developed in this study could constitute a novel and discreet screening tool for early detection and the treatment of mild cognitive impairment and dementia in elderly drivers ”.