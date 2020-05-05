Panel will have the participation of the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia, the former governor of Espírito Santo Paulo Hartung and the economist Marcos Mendes; moderation will be from the columnist of the ‘State’ Eliane Cantanhêde

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), the former governor of Espírito Santo Paulo Hartung (without a party) and the economist Marcos Mendes debated on Tuesday night, the 5th, about “How we became a reformist state “, during a panel at the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT with moderation by the columnist of state Eliane Cantanhêde.

The annual event organized by the Brazilian community in Boston, in the United States, takes place this year by videoconference and has exclusive coverage from state.

The debate will be broadcast on the Estadão portal, on social networks Twitter (@estadao) and Facebook and on the channel state on Youtube.

The 6th edition of the Brazil Conference at Harvard & MIT started on April 22 and will end on May 7, with a panel on the challenges of States in the crisis of the new coronavirus. The debate will have the governors João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA), Renato Casagrande (ES), Flavio Dino (MA, to be confirmed).

Check out the event schedule for this week below:

Ethics in times of pandemic, 6/5, 19h

Michael Sandel (Harvard Philosopher and Professor) interviewed by Pedro Bial

The challenges of States in Crisis, 7/5, 19h

João Doria (SP), Helder Barbalho (PA), Renato Casagrande (ES), Flavio Dino (MA, to be confirmed) and moderated by Andreza Matais

Study of economic inequality and impact of Covid-19, 8/5, 17h

Michael Kremer (2019 Nobel Prize in Economics)

See too:

Coronavirus: Swedish city uses chicken droppings to stem the spread of covid-19

.