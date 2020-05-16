The Bundesliga became the first major league in Europe to reactivate its activates, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

With five games scheduled at the same time – Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04, the De Ruhr derby as the most attractive–, German soccer lived what would be the new normal in the sport, at least until the end of the season.

Two months passed to hear an initial whistle. The stands were empty, with a maximum of 300 people inside the buildings and with logistics to avoid contact, with the exception of the 22 players on the court.

Before starting, hygiene protocols were followed. The club props cleaned the balls. A medical check-up was applied to all the personnel who entered the facilities.

The footballers went out onto the field in small groups, to avoid congestion in the tunnels and locker rooms. The rivals did not greet each other and the toss took place in the center of the court, but each captain on the one hand, a couple of meters from the central referee.

The benches were relocated, to maintain a distance between the substitutes, who wore masks, like the coaches and the rest of the people in the stadium.

Gio Reyna, a young American from Borussia Dortmund, was profiled to line up against Schalke 04, but was injured during warm-up. The North American was the first professional to suffer physically after the 65-day break.

As soon as the games started, the players played without complications, with jerking, stomping, pushing and brushing. Everyone wanted to win and they saved nothing. Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland became the first goalscorer in football’s return, pushing the ball, after a good team move, inside Schalke’s goal.

The Norwegian was unable to hug his companions or shake hands. The celebrations were at a distance and with the elbows and forearms, as the Bundesliga protocol dictates.

Some clubs sent their substitutes to warm up early. At 25 minutes, between three and four players performed exercises on the side of the court. Five changes per team were allowed and each member who was substituted donned a face mask before sitting on the bench.

At the end of the matches, the clubs, staff and workers of the stadium had 90 minutes to vacate the property, since the occupied areas must be disinfected.

The games ended: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Schalke 04; Leipzig 1-1 Freiburg; Hoffenheim 0-3 H. Berlin; Dusseldorf 0-0 Paderborn; Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg. Thus, it was the return of soccer in Germany, which will continue for the next few weeks, until further notice and will serve as an example for the rest of the world’s leagues, waiting to receive the green light from their governments to resume their activities.

