For many fans once ‘Game of Thrones’ ended,’ The Witcher ‘appeared to take away fans’ thorn from continuing to watch a “similar” themed series. It quickly became one of the favorite series on Netflix, and now they look forward to the second season. But to know more about the series, the origin of Geralt of Rivia’s growl has been revealed.

This series was one of the most anticipated releases of the end of 2019 on Netflix and it became the best premiere streaming has had in several years. The series stars Henry Cavill, who stripped off Superman’s good boy cape to bring it to life. the rough and lonely monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, who in his adventures will receive several lessons about, friendship, destiny and love.

‘The Witcher’ curiously is known by many fans for the excellent video game saga, in fact even Cavill had his first approach to the adventures of Geralt of Rivia thanks to the games. But really everything was taken from novels, which were created in the early 1990s by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, consisting of a total of eight books.

Something that stood out to the series of ‘The Witcher’ it was his narrative style that made several leaps in time that the viewer would understand until he reached the end. But in addition to this, Henry Cavill’s grunts and lack of dialogue in the character of Geralt from Rivia were key to the series. An element that according to several fans, is somewhat unusual in the character who has the books becomes a little more talkative.

Others justify the decision to do so to the character as some justify this, saying that the character would need more dialogue on paper due to the format, and would not be as necessary when translated to the screen. Series producer Lauren S. Hissrich revealed on Reddit that Geralt’s talkative nature would be too much in the series, and making him talk little would make him feel very smart.

Henry Cavill in another interview for Cinema Blend added that the origin of Geralt’s growl was the vast majority added by him as he often lI made you so that the other actors knew that I wasn’t going to say anything, since his character had to be quiet and observing most of the time.

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ has no release date, and because of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, its recordings are suspended until further notice.