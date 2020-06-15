The grandfather of smart watches, it was a very large and quite limited gadget.

When you hear the word smartwatch, an Apple Watch, a Huawei Watch or a Galaxy Watch comes to mind, wrist devices almost identical in size to traditional watches.

However, like today’s smartphones, they have nothing to do with those of years ago, the first « smart » watch in history had nothing to do with what we see today. No rechargeable batteries, no color screens and above all, nothing of contained size. Almost that to use this watch, going to the gym was mandatory.

The first smartwatch in history: from smart it had little

Tall and as we read in The Gadgeteer, more than a clock, the onHand PC was a small computer that for some reason we could wear it on our wrist. Of course its specifications and what we could do with it, it is nowhere close to what any smartwatch today does.

The onHand PC was something really difficult to explain. With a 1.1 x 0.75 inch screen and 102 x 64 resolution, this gadget also had a small joystick that allowed us to move through the menu. Of course it was not tactile but and to move between the menus we had to make use of it. As for the battery, it used two small button cells that gave an autonomy – always according to the manufacturer – of up to 3 months. The truth is that much more than any smartwatch today and even such popular wearables as the Xiaomi Mi Band.

And what did the onHand PC allow us to do? It had its own software with an agenda, a task manager or a newspaper. Without forgetting also a file manager as well as different applications to connect this device to a desktop PC. Of course it was also a clock so we can not forget to name tools such as the alarm, sound editor and a world clock.

And although it seems incredible, the onHand PC was not really expensive. $ 279 was its official price, very similar to the price of today’s smart watches. The point is that it just wasn’t very useful without forgetting how big it was and how uncomfortable it seems to be. Luckily like everything in technology, the products are getting better, more powerful and much more elegant. But remember that without gadgets like the onHand PC, we would never have the electronic devices that we have today.

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all