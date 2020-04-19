Today in the afternoon the social networks they surprised with a new proposal. The renowned shoe designer Ricky Sarkany, who through the mandatory quarantine, like the entire textile sector has closed its premises, devised a new concept and on his Instagram account he gathered his followers surprising them in this confinement with a live photo shoot with a professional model and fashion photographer.

“For years we have had our product called‘ Sarkany Friends ’and we were about to launch the new scenery and we were surprised by the COVID-19. So we started to think what we could do. We realized that we had many tools but we did not take advantage of it, and we searched the Internet for references from people who I have taken remote photos, and nobody has ever done it before, ”shoe designer Ricky Sarkany explains in a dialogue with Infobae, explaining this new experience. “And that’s when we said, we have to innovate because this opens many doors and we call it home sessions, is the first shooting remotely”

The day chosen to do it for the first time was this Sunday, April 19 from 15 hours. First with an interview with photographer Cristian Welcomme to explain how he was going to work and do the photo shoot remotely, with at 15:30, together with the model, Morita Smith, also chosen for the campaign, and at 16 hs, the moment that The campaign was broadcast live on networks.

At 15 o’clock all the fans of the brand were summoned and Ricky himself began the broadcast saying: “It all started a few days ago, we came up with the design team, the digital content team, with our photographer and with our model, everyone from home will participate in a shooting online. This is going to be our first experience“The renowned shoemaker said in the video when he just started the broadcast on his account, @rickysarkany where he gathers some 1.5 million followers.

Then, in that same “alive”, on a split screen, he welcomed the renowned fashion photographer Cristian Welcomme, who joined the shoe designer and said: “It seems to me super innovative and for this time, and it is great to do it”

Laughing and very confident, Ricky recalled an anecdote with the photographer who was the one who once photographed a campaign where he was the protagonist: “Cristian, you invent any photo. In Punta del Este, he told me, get into the water and there were just terrible 2-meter waves and the photo was divine but my back was not so much. ”

The creator of his last campaign, was in charge of this innovative proposal for remote shooting. As it did? And so he explained it. “Your call surprised me, I was in my house like everyone else, eager to take pictures, and I never imagined this possibility. I started to investigate and we are going to do it for facetime shooting. I spoke with the model, she showed me her house to see more or less what it was like to see where to go. I will be taking the photos from the front of my computer and I will be transmitting them. I’m going to freeze and take screenshots of the moments I directed and after that there are photos and from that the Sarkany Friends will come out ”, explained the photographer Welcomme.

For his part Ricky added that worked with 4 cell phones, and the photographer, also with your computer, he also in his study, and had previously spoken on the subject of light, at what exact time he entered the house to work.

A while later, he connected with Morita smith, the campaign model, also the chosen one, for this first online shooting.

Model, influencer, singer, advertising student and companion of Ricky’s daughters (Violeta and Clara). “Something super new for everyone. I made up and combed my hair, naturally“Said Morita, the one chosen by Ricky.

“Some days ago we saw locations to have planned and not be so improvised, we are in the living room at home, we have an armchair rug, upstairs I have a mezzanine with a dressing mirror, I am eager to do it ”, said the one chosen by Sarkany in the live minutes before starting the home session.

In advance of the next home sessions, Sarkany said who will be the main Sarkany Friends to be photographed: “In the following editions the chosen ones are, Barbie Pérez and Stefi Roitman from Miami at Mau and Ricky Montaner’s house”. These photo shoots, as Ricky said, will be on Wednesdays and Sundays, and will be announced on social networks through publications so that everyone is connected and can see it online.

Alone, the model Morita smith and the photographer Cristian Welcomme, They made the first shooting via video call and broadcast it on Ricky Sarkany’s official Instagram account to all his followers.

With directions from the photographer, Morita posed and had fun for a few minutes doing the online shooting. “I can’t believe we’re doing this. “ said the model. “Morita, are you ready?” Asked Cristian.

The chosen look for the shooting was: a white shirt, shorts and boots it’s from the season: some cowboy boots, from the last collection by Ricky Sarkany. Welcomme’s first indication was to climb into the chair on the backrest and straighten her hair.

So, confidants, they got the best shots so that the boots of Sarkany and the model shine with their best poses, light, and angles as if they were on a set in person, but in times of coronavirus, virtually.

“The limitation that we can have now does not prevent the technology that we used to do before. We now have to innovate and we will improve ourselves. I think the brands will be using this method. This proposal opens the doors to many designers, photographers and models from all over the world who want to do it and cannot mobilize. This can be done quietly from a distance, he said, Ricky concluded.