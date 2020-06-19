Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a press conference in Canberra, Australia.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, said that the government’s cyber experts identified that he is a state cyber actor « due to the scale and nature of the objective and the trade used. »

The president did not name a suspect, but said that « There are not a large number » of countries that can carry out such massive cyber operations.

However, Forcepoint cyber expert and chief business strategist Nick Savvides said in an interview in Australia with the British newspaper Daily Mail, that There are between 10 and 15 governments that could be behind the attack, including Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

« Hackers can make operations appear to come from another state by imitating another state actor, » Savvides said, then added that « it may seem to some that Scott Morrison is trying to stop naming a suspect, but I sympathize with him … We are in a high geopolitical climate, so you want to be absolutely safe and have evidence that you can publicly declare before naming someone. ”

The prime minister said investigations so far have not revealed that personal data has been leaked.

He said that « many » entities have been attacked, but the success of the attacks has been « less significant ».

Savvides said the Prime Minister had used « very powerful language » in declaring that the attack was from a state and that lhe current trade tensions with China may lead people to believe that the attack was ordered by BeijingBut another government could be taking advantage of this to get away with it.

Australian Parliament

For the cyber expert The motivation for a cyber attack may be to take hold of an enemy’s systems to shut down key schools, hospitals, and industries in the event of war.

Despite the Prime Minister’s statements, Australian national intelligence has already concluded that China is behind this attack.

EVENTS

In February 2019, Australia revealed that hackers had violated the network of the Australian National Parliament. Morrison said at the time that the attack was « sophisticated » and probably carried out by a foreign government. It did not name any government suspected of involvement.

When the attack was discovered, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Speaker of the Senate told Australian lawmakers and their staff to urgently change their passwords, according to a parliamentary statement at the time.

The ASD investigation quickly established that hackers had also accessed the networks of the ruling Liberal party, its coalition partner – the National party – and the opposition Labor party, two sources said.

The time of the attack, three months before the Australian elections, and after the cyber attack on the US Democratic Party before the 2016 US elections, had raised concerns of electoral interference, but there was no indication that the Information gathered by hackers will not be used in any way, one of the sources said.

Morrison and his Liberal-National coalition narrowly won the May election, a result Morrison described as a « miracle. »

The attack on political parties gave its authors access to documents on issues such as taxes and foreign policy, and private email correspondence between legislators, their staff and other citizenstwo sources said. Independent members of parliament and other political parties were unaffected, one of those sources said.

Australian researchers found that the attacker used codes and techniques known to have been used by China in the past, according to the two sources. Australian intelligence also determined that the country’s political parties were a target of Beijing espionagethey added, without specifying any other incidents.

Xi Jinping, President of the Chinese Regime

The attackers used sophisticated techniques to try to hide their access and identity, one of the people said, without giving details. The report’s findings were also shared with at least two allies, the United States and the United Kingdom, four people familiar with the investigation said. The UK sent a small team of cyber experts to Canberra to help investigate the attack, three of those people said.

HOW ARE THE ATTACKS CARRIED OUT?

The Australian Cyber ​​Security Center identified the actor using various techniques that in English are called spearphishing, to fish certain accesses on the web.

This technique hooks links to data collection websites such as emails with links to malicious files, or to the directly attached malicious file, links that request users to grant tokens to the actor.

It allows the hacker to track email to identify email openings and attract clicks.

The cyber attack has caused a temporary shortage and the exit of certain products from stocks

Australia’s cyber intelligence agency – the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) – concluded that the Chinese Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack, The five people with direct knowledge of the results of the investigation told .. The five sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The ASD report, which also included contributions from the Department of Foreign Affairs, recommended keep the findings secret so as not to disrupt trade relations with Beijingtwo of the people said. The Australian government has not released who it believes is behind the attack or any details of the report.

An Australian flag flies in front of the Great Hall of the People in, China

China’s Foreign Ministry denied being involved in any type of cyber attack and said that the Internet was full of theories that were difficult to trace. “When investigating and determining the nature of incidents online, there must be complete proof of the facts, otherwise it is only creating rumors and smearing others, indiscriminately labeling people. We want to emphasize that China is also a victim of Internet attacks, « the Ministry said in a statement sent to .. « China hopes that more can be done to benefit trust with Australia and cooperation between the two countries, » he added.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, dominating the purchase of Australian iron ore, coal and agricultural products, buying more than a third of the country’s total exports, and sending more than a million tourists and students there each year.

But relations between the two countries have been marked by tension this year, specifically due to the role of the Asian country in the expansion of the new coronavirus. After Australia called for an investigation, China threatened that it could lead to a consumer boycott of Australian wine or interrupt travel by tourists from the Asian giant..

Australian authorities considered there was a « very real prospect of damaging the economy » if they publicly accused China of the attack, one of the people said.

MORE ABOUT THESE THEMES:

Australia under massive cyber attack: Prime Minister suspects foreign state

Australia concluded that China was behind the last cyberattack against him in 2019