Miguel Cabrera had a brilliant career in the LVBP with the Tigres de Aragua
Miguel Cabrera has had a brilliant career that will surely lead him to the MLB Hall of Fame. However, it is important to note that he also left impressive numbers with the Aragua Tigers in the LVBP of his country, being a determining player.
He debuted in the 1999-00 campaign at just 16 years old, when a young man his age is supposed to be playing the last category of minor baseball. That year he took 4 innings in the regular season and hit a hitting shortstop. That year would be the start of 9 consecutive campaigns on the local circuit until 2007-08. Altogether “Miggy” acted in 170 games, had 187 hits, a .305 career average, hit 20 homers, 34 doubles, 93 RBIs and 89 scored.
In the postseason he did not stop batting and was a fundamental part of 4 of the 6 titles that defined his team as a dynasty in Venezuelan baseball. In the final stages he participated in 125 games, left a .347 average, 29 home runs, 33 doubles, 108 RBIs and 92 runs scored.
Cabrera’s indelible mark also in Venezuela consolidate him as the best player in the history of that country in his local league above big names like David Concepción, Antonio Armas and even Robert Pérez, due to his impact.