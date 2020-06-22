League of Spain

Poll: How was James’ return? Did he convince Zidane?

Miguel Machado

June 21, 2020, 06:32 p.m.

The Colombian returned to play and spent about 80 minutes at Real Madrid this Sunday.

James Rodríguez returned to start and had minutes this Sunday in the 1-2 of Real Madrid over Real Sociedad in LaLiga de España. The Colombian was 78 minutes and was an initialist in the Zinedine Zidane team.

James had an acceptable game, it did not shine but it did not go badly either. The midfielder was in three places on the court: left, right and center. On the right it was where it was worst, but in the other two it was claimed. How did you find the game?

