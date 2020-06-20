« Operation truck sir » is the name of the illegal intelligence report that agents of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI) made with data, follow-ups and photos of Hugo Moyano, leader of the truckers union, and his son Paul. They are dossiers with different dates, almost all of 2018, in which they record what they did, where they went and with whom they met, to which they agreed Infobae.

The report begins with public data on Hugo Moyano: that he is a national union leader, head of the truckers’ guild, president of the Club Atlético Independiente, and what was his public militancy. It also describes the different tasks of illegal espionage, which are included in the criminal case brought by the federal judge in Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena.

Part of the espionage was a surveillance at Moyano’s home and the cars he used to get around, with photos and the number of the patents along with information from the National Registry of Persons on who was authorized to drive them. The report details the movements that Hugo Moyano made on August 6, 2018.

Then there are reports on different days that account for the movements of Hugo and Pablo Moyano, the activities they carried out and with whom they met. The dossiers assign the information to “sources” that they do not identify and that could be other AFI agents who work in the Truckers’ Guild and in Independiente.

The first is from February 19, 2018 in which it was reported that sources from social movements indicated that there was an agreement in exchange for money for the organizations of Moyano and Juan Grabois, leader of the Movement of Excluded Workers, to participate.

On March 8, there was, according to another intelligence report, a meeting in the basic unit of Valette 228 street, in Esteban Echeverría, to which Hugo and Pablo Mayano, the union member of the Buenos Aires teaching union, had to go. Roberto Baradel and the owner of the La Alameda foundation, Gustavo Vera, but they were not. The report indicates that at that meeting he spoke Aníbal Balmaceda, secretary general of SUTUBE, and was critical of the economic policy of the Macri government and officials of Maria Eugenia Vidal, then governor of the province of Buenos Aires. The report has photos of the meeting and the truck that was used for their organization.

There is another report from June 7, 2018. With « own source » it was detailed that Pablo Moyano had arrived in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, in Chubut, to participate in an assembly on Route 3 where he was to be the main speaker. Other union leaders also attended. They describe the truckers union as strong and tough to make decisions. The dossier concludes that it will be expanded in the event of new developments.

The last of the reports he knew about Infobae It is from June 14, 2018 in which it was drafted that representatives of the union were making « squeezes » on businessmen. There was an earlier document, dated December 26, 2016, that forms this folder in which an informant from the Independent Club said that he had been arrested and processed Pablo “Bebote” Alvarez, head of the bar brava of the club.

Espionage to the Moyano is file 8 of the judicial case that is being processed in Lomas de Zamora. There an organization is investigated that from the national state violated the intelligence law since it followed people when no judicial order to investigate them weighed on them. In addition to the Moyano, other victims were the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Kirchner, The ex-president Eduardo Duhalde, the chief and vice-chief of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Diego Santilli, respectively, the former governor Vidal, the federal chambermaid Martín Irurzun and other political leaders of the then PRO and opposition officers, trade unionists and journalists. It happened during the Macri government when the AFI was in charge of Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani.

The illegal intelligence reports were found on the cell phones of the former accused intelligence agents. « Super Mario Bros » and « Argentina » was the name of the whatsapp groups in which the spies shared the tasks carried out by the group led by Alan Ruiz, the former director of Intelligence of the AFI.

Hugo and Pablo were summoned by Judge Villena to show them the evidence he collected. They were going to go to court last Wednesday but the hearing was postponed to next Monday.

The Moyano name was already linked to illegal espionage when Facundo Melo, one of the former AFI agents charged in the case, reported last year that Alan Ruiz, asked him that one of his clients repent legally and testify against the Moyano in order to put them in jail.

Melo was a lawyer for Damian Lagarone, an independent Barrabrava who was imprisoned in an alleged illegal association in the club. Melo refused to comply with Ruiz’s request and denounced the case in court. And last week he declared in the Bicameral Intelligence Commission of Congress that Ruiz once gave him a listen to a conversation he had had with Lagarone in Melchor Romero, the prison in which he was detained.

A part of the judicial case is for the alleged espionage in Melchor Romero and in the federal prison of Ezeiza, punctually to former Cristina Kirchner government officials who were and are detained. The two units were raided and suspicious wiring was found at both locations and will be tested to determine if it could have been used for spy connections.