This image shows how 9 people in a restaurant contracted the coronavirus through an air conditioner

By: Web Writing

A diagram shows how a unit of air conditioning in a restaurant in China it helped infect nine diners with the coronavirus.

Good news is that none of the other 81 clients and staff present at the restaurant that day he contracted the Covid-19.

As summer approaches, the air conditioning It becomes a ubiquitous presence in workplaces, restaurants, bars, shops, and gyms, as well as in many homes.

The image was included in a letter from several scientists in Guangzhou published this week in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, based at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In it, the authors explained how the unity of air conditioning breathed respiratory droplets around the restaurant air-conditioned without windows on January 24. The restaurant was not named.

The image shows a person infected, called A1. He had arrived from Wuhan with A2 and A4 on January 23. Despite having the virus, they showed no symptoms.

A1 only showed symptoms later the day of the visit to the restaurant and went to a hospital.

Sketch showing the arrangement of the tables of the restaurant and the flow of air conditioning at the site of the outbreak of the new disease by coronavirus 2019, Guangzhou, China, 2020.

By February 5, others nine diners (four members of family A, three members of family B and two members of family C) had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The droplet transmission was caused by ventilation with air conditioning. The key factor for infection was the direction of air flow,” the authors wrote.



“A strong flow of air from the air conditioner could have spread droplets from table C to table A, then to table B, and then to table C.”

Research so far has suggested that the coronavirus It is transmitted by drops or heavy particles. Under normal circumstances, they tend not to float more than a meter, as previously reported by Shira Feder of Business Insiders.

The air conditioning constantly circulated in the room. Members of families A and C shared the same room for 73 minutes. A and B shared the room for 53 minutes.

The tables were located a meter away, the authors wrote.

Restaurants have been asked to reduce their capacities when they reopen after the lockouts are over.

(With information from Business Insider)