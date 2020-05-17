Merlano mentioned in an interview with the controversial ex-participant of ‘Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele’ that, “according to studies by the Universidad de los Andes”, 70% of women have thought about having same-sex relationships; for this reason, she proposed to her boyfriend to “have a threesome”.

“I asked my boyfriend that if we were having a threesome with a girl and that he would watch it, to which he replied that he was happy, and that if I liked him he would be happy to see the thing. So I said ready, “said the” influencer. “

Aída told on Instagram that after her boyfriend accepted, things with a girl happened because they began to “warm the ear” of each other, to which Yina Calderón asked him how it was done to heat hers.

“Let’s see, I said, if I tell her a heavy comment and she doesn’t freak out, but stays there, she wants to. Then she asked me why I like to talk about sex so much. I told her that I liked the subject a lot, “said Merlano, adding that the woman kept asking about what she liked best, to which she replied that oral sex, and that if she kept asking, she ended up doing oral sex. to her.

After this, according to Merlano, things happened naturally because he had already “broken the cookie”.

“I started to rub her leg, she brought it up to me, we kissed each other on the neck, I looked at my boyfriend with a perverse face, until the mess suddenly formed and I loved it,” added the ‘influencer’.

La Barranquillera went further regarding her bisexuality and, in another moment of the live broadcast, she dared to confess that, of the famous Colombians, He would like to have sex with Violeta Bergonzi, presenter of ‘La Movida’, on Canal RCN.

